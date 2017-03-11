BOYS BASKETBALL: CL-B mounts comeback, tops Win-E-Mac in OT

“I think the boys at the end there held their composure and did what we needed to do once we got the lead,” CL-B head coach John Wind said.

Trailing 47-31 with about 11 minutes to play, the Panthers were not out of it yet.

The large Win-E-Mac lead quickly evaporated with an 18-3 run that narrowed it to 50-49 Patriots with 6:05 left in regulation.

“We didn’t play very well in the first half,” Wind said. “Even in the second half, when we made that run there and then we started playing like we can play. All the boys, they know it. Sometimes we have an off night.”

Win-E-Mac made it 54-49 with under four minutes left but Arnold Kingbird cut it to a one-point deficit once more with his trey as it stood at 56-55 with 2:32 left.

Ethan Brown secured the Panthers’ first lead of the game by grabbing a rebound after a three-point attempt and laid it in for a 57-56 lead with about two minutes to go.

The Patriots regained the lead with a midrange jumper with 45 ticks left but Kingbird nailed a corner three that returned the lead to 60-58 with :30 remaining.

Emelian Kaya misses two free throws but Hunter Chaput snatched the rebound and tied it at 60-all with his putback with :21 left. A CL-B three attempt did not fall as the game entered overtime.

“I was still on edge. Anything could have happened,” Wind said of the extra period. “We’ve been there a couple times the last couple of playoff tournaments and we lost I think in the same game, the first game here in overtime (last year) and with a last second shot I think. We’ve been here before.”

The teams exchanged one-point leads until Kingbird buried a deep two with 40 seconds left in overtime to hand the Panthers a 64-63 lead.

Win-E-Mac failed to convert a wide-open layup on the ensuing possession as CL-B came up with the rebound, forcing W-E-M into fouling.

Kingbird hit the front end of two foul shots to give the Patriots the ball with 16 seconds to go. The CL-B defense created a chaotic final possession as Chaput scrambled to hoist a three at the buzzer that caromed off the rim, clinching a 65-63 victory for the Panthers.

The Patriots owned the lead for nearly the whole first half with the only tie coming at 6-6 just five minutes in before eventually pulling ahead 13-6.

The Panthers gradually crept back into the game, cutting it to 23-22 after Terick Frazer converted an and-one sequence with 4:10 to go in the half.

But the Patriots tallied eight unanswered points to end the frame to go ahead 31-22 at halftime.

Kingbird led CL-B with 24 points while Frazer and Ethan Brown recorded 10 apiece.

Cass Lake-Bena will return to Thief River Falls for the 8A east sub-section title game against Red Lake. Opening tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

Cass Lake-Bena 65, Win-E-Mac 63 (OT)

WEM 31 29 3 -- 63

CLB 22 38 5 -- 65

Cass Lake-Bena (21-7) -- Kingbird 24; Frazer 10; E. Brown 10; Jacobs 5; J. Brown 4; Washington 4; DeLapaz 3; Reyes 3; Mitchell 2.

Win-E-Mac (22-7) -- Chaput 17; Kiecker 16; Olson 12; Kaya 7; Lindberg 7; Lopez 4.