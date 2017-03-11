BOYS BASKETBALL: Red Lake sinks Fosston, 70-46

“It was pretty physical out there. The team played pretty well,” Warriors head coach Roger White said. “I think our bigs played big and rebounded and defended the hoop pretty well. Our defense picked it up today and made them a little uncomfortable and they didn’t get as many shots as I’ve seen them take as far as threes go.”

The lead changed hands nine times in the opening frame as neither team could maintain any momentum.

The top-seeded Warriors had a short 4-0 spurt to take a 22-18 lead to force a Fosston timeout with 8:26 left in the first. The No. 4-seeded Greyhounds tallied five straight out of the break, taking a 23-22 lead after Brett Sundquist twisted in the line for the go-ahead basket with 5:50 left.

Beaulieu responded by sinking a 3-pointer to regain a 25-23 Warrior lead as Red Lake outscored the Greyhounds 11-6 in the final five minutes to enter halftime with a 33-28 lead. The stretch was punctuated by an alley oop from Jamie Cook to Rob McClain who threw down a thunderous dunk that brought the Red Lake faithful to their feet.

“Once we get some deflections and some tips on defense to get some transition buckets, it fires our guys up to play a little harder on defense,” White said. “I think that momentum switched right there when we got a couple wide-open shots.”

The Warrior defense continued to stump Fosston as Red Lake kicked off the second half with a 14-6 run to take a 47-34 lead in the first six minutes.

Red Lake held Fosston to just 18 second-half points to outscore the Greyhounds 37-18 and advance with the 70-46 win.

Beaulieu paced the Warriors with his 19 points while three of his teammates also broke double digits. McClain and Brad Cook posted 11 points each while Jamie Cook bagged 10.

Red Lake will square off with Cass Lake-Bena at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, with the east sub-section title on the line. The Warriors swept all three regular season meetings with the Panthers.

Red Lake 70, Fosston 46

FHS 28 18 -- 46

RL 33 37 -- 70

Red Lake (23-4) -- Beaulieu 19; McClain 11; B. Cook 11; J. Cook 10; Morrison 8; Barrett 5; Papasodora 4; Dudley 2.

Fosston (17-11) -- Kroening 12; Broadley 11; Hemmesch 8; Voxland 6; Sundquist 6; Sather 3.