Eddie Lacy comes in for Vikings inspection

The Vikings are looking at Lacy as a possible replacement for Adrian Peterson, who on Thursday became a free agent for the first time since entering the NFL in 2007. The Vikings have not closed the door on Peterson returning, but are looking at their options.

Lacy has played the past four seasons with the Packers. Lacy rushed for 1,179 yards as a rookie in 2013 and 1,139 in 2014, but has had weight and injury problems the past two years, gaining 758 yards in 15 games in 2015 and 360 in five games in 2016.

Lacy has had plenty of big games against the Vikings. In seven career appearances against them, he has carried 139 times for 618 yards, including four 100-yard games and a 94-yard effort.

It's unsure what sort of salary Lacy might command. He is coming off a four-year, $3.39 million deal on his rookie contract and had a base salary last season of $867,602.

Running back Matt Asiata also is a Vikings free agent. With Peterson and Asiata both coming off the roster Thursday, that left Jerick McKinnon, Bishop Sankey and C.J. Ham as the team's only running backs.

Jaguars sign Cole

The Vikings made it a priority last year to sign many of their own free agents. That hasn't been the case in the first three days of this free agency period.

Linebacker Audie Cole signed Saturday with Jacksonville, leaving the Vikings after five seasons. He's the sixth Minnesota free agent to join another team, and none has been re-signed yet.

The Vikings had expressed lukewarm interest in re-signing Cole, who was a backup middle linebacker and solid special teams player. They have second-year Kentrell Brothers available to back up starter Eric Kendricks.

Cole, taken by Min nesota in the seventh round of the 2012 draft, said entering free agency he had little idea what might happen.

"It's still up in the air for everything,'' Cole had said. "I'm wide open with where I'm going to be. So we'll see.''

In addition to Cole, Minnesota players to have left since Thursday's start of free agency have been tackle Matt Kalil, cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and wide receiver Charles Johnson to Carolina, tight end Rhett Ellison to the New York Giants and punter Jeff Locke to Indianapolis.

Also Saturday, free-agent defensive tackle Domata Peko signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with Denver. The Vikings had expressed interest in Peko, who played the past 11 seasons with Cincinnati, including when Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer was Bengals defensive coordinator from 2008-13.

Patterson wants to stay?

As wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson makes free-agent trips around the country, he took time out to say he wants to return to the Vikings.

Patterson took to his Snapchat account to let that be known. Putting white letters on a black background in three panels, he wrote, "All I am hearing is stay with the Vikings!! Trust me I want to... But we all know business is business ... So what you (going to) do, Rick.''

The message perhaps was directed to Vikings general manager Rick Spielman even if there's no evidence he is on Snapchat.

Meanwhile, ESPN reported Saturday that Patterson has taken a free-agent visit to Chicago. Before that, he was in Washington, and his next stop is expected to be Oakland on Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether the Vikings will attempt to bring Patterson back. It certainly doesn't appear they've tried very hard so far.

