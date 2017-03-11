Wild ready for Round 4 with rival Blackhawks

In the wake of back-to-back losses to the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Wild emphatically put those worries to rest with a much-needed win over the Florida Panthers on Friday.

"It means that we've set the standard pretty high when it feels like panic sets in when we lose two games in a row," left winger Zach Parise said in the aftermath. "That means we're doing some good things."

Yes, the Wild (43-17-6) are indeed doing some good things this season, as they have already surpassed their point total from last season with 16 games to play. They lead the Western Conference with 92 points, yet they haven't been able to shake the rival Chicago Blackhawks (42-20-5), who are three points back heading into Sunday's nationally televised matchup at the United Center.

"It's going to be fun," center Eric Staal said. "You know, over the course of an 82-game season, we don't have a ton of games that have a little bit of extra oomph to them. NBC on a Sunday. Those are always games that are watched. We are excited about it. It's a great challenge."

To say it's a big game for the Wild as they work to lock down the No. 1 seed would be an understatement. They are 1-1-1 against the Blackhawks this season.

If the Wild win, they will stretch their lead to five points over the Blackhawks with less than a month left in the regular season.

"We know it's going to be a tough game," Parise said. "They have been playing some great hockey. We know it's going to be a good game and we're excited for the challenge."

In the past month, the Blackhawks have won 12 of their past 15 games to keep pace with the Wild.

When asked last week if he appreciates that the Blackhawks are playing well and possibly making the Wild hungrier, coach Bruce Boudreau cracked, "If they wanted to lose 10 in a row I'd be very happy."

Chicago has lost two games in a row — to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

Boudreau, however, knows the Blackhawks "are going to be a difficult team down the stretch."

"We know if we want to go anywhere we have to go through Chicago to be successful," he said.

Boudreau was alluding to the fact that the Wild and the Blackhawks could be on a collision course for a second-round playoff series. That said, Boudreau has a clear message heading into their final matchup of the regular season.

"We want to win the game," he said. "That is the only impression I want to leave. They are going to play with the same intensity they played us in the first three games. It's not going to be easy by any stretch of the imagination."

