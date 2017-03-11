Trevor May out for Twins season

Three days after 2016 first-round draft pick Alex Kirilloff underwent Tommy John surgery, the Twins announced Saturday that right-hander Trevor May also has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. Dr. Pearce McCarty made the season-ending diagnosis after reading the magnetic resonance imaging exam.

May, who had overcome a season-ending stress fracture in his back suffered last summer, will seek a second opinion next week but was still gathering information along with his agent before selecting the orthopedist for that exam.

"It's a big blow, especially with how last year went and trying to get back to where it was," May said. "I was excited. Unfortunately, I'm not going to be able to do that this year."

May, 27, said he felt "a little grab" in his elbow while making an 0-2 pitch to Andrew McCutchen in the second inning of his last start Wednesday night against Team USA. May ended up walking McCutchen but rebounded to throw 34 more pitches in a 58-pitch outing over four effective innings.

"I downplayed it in my head," he said. "I thought it was some tightness in my flexors, something I've felt before. A lot of times it's a coin flip for whether or not it's nothing or it's bad."

He was his usual upbeat self afterward while meeting with the media, but when his elbow remained inflamed over the next few days he decided to seek medical evaluation.

May, a valued part of the Twins' bullpen the past season and a half, was making inroads on regaining a spot in the starting rotation. Through three starts, he had posted a 3.52 earned-run average across 7⅔ innings; he had allowed six hits, four walks, a wild pitch and a hit batter while striking out five.

Originally acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade for Ben Revere after the 2012 season, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound May had never missed a day with an arm injury of any consequence since beginning his professional career in 2008.

"I've literally never missed a day of baseball activity because my arm hurt," he said. "You hear these stories all the time, especially with Tommy John. It's just, 'One day I showed up and it happened.' We don't know exactly what causes these things, and still don't."

If May requires Tommy John surgery, he would likely be out 12 to 14 months, which would put his availability in question through the early part of the 2018 season. He will consider all options, including modified Tommy John, which former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Seth Maness is attempting to return from; and platelet-rich plasma injections, which Garrett Richards (Los Angeles Angels) and Aaron Nola (Philadelphia Phillies) have used within the past year to avoid surgery.

May's injury removes him from a widespread competition for the fifth rotation spot that still includes Jose Berrios, Tyler Duffey, Adalberto Mejia, Ryan Vogelsong, Nick Tepesch and Rule 5 pick Justin Haley. Vogelsong, 39, will get his first start of the spring Sunday in a split-squad game at the Pittsburgh Pirates, with whom he spent two prior stints.

"I'm here competing for a spot, and I thought I made a statement that I'm supposed to be throwing in that capacity as a starter," May said. "That vision I had for this season was starting to manifest itself. That makes the blow a little bit harder to take."

May, eligible for salary arbitration for the first time next winter, had been experimenting with different grips on his curveball and had made changes to his workout program and delivery in order to take stress off his lower back. In addition, he had bounced from starting to relieving roles since the first conversion in July 2015, after which his velocity spiked to 98 mph.

"There's a lot factors that were different, let's just put it that way," he said. "Maybe the ball came out of my hand a little wrong. Sometimes when you rely too much on your UCL, that's what it is. You can't take that much stress, and it goes. That's why you have everything else in your arm."

Twins general manager Thad Levine said he and chief baseball officer Derek Falvey were impressed by May's confidence in an early spring meeting, where his stated goal was to start a postseason game for the Twins this fall.

"That just goes to show the drive he had coming into camp," Levine said. "I think we view this as that goal doesn't change, that viewpoint doesn't change, just maybe the year changes in which he'll get to achieve it."

