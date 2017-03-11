Gophers ousted from Big Ten tournament by red-hot Michigan

Michigan (23-11) will play Sunday in the title game against either Wisconsin or Northwestern, who met in the second game Saturday. The fourth-seeded Gophers (24-9) will now watch on Selection Sunday to see where they are headed for the NCAA tournament.

Minnesota had five players in double figures and was paced by Nate Mason (23 points), Dupree McBrayer (14), Amir Coffey (13) and Jordan Murphy, who had 13.

Wagner made all five of his shots from the field in the first half and then scored inside right away to start the second half as Michigan took a 49-36 lead. But the Gophers battled back to tie the game at 55 on a three-pointer by Mason with 13:07 left.

Michigan took a 62-57 lead with 10:20 left on a 3 by Walton and at 9:44 Wagner picked up his fourth foul and was taken out. But without him the Wolverines kept excelling, growing the lead to 72-63 as Walton sank a 3 with 6:05 to go.

Walton, who had nine assists, made two free throws with 2:52 left to make it 76-67 and he made two more with 49.6 seconds left to make it 80-75.

Wagner scored 10 points in less than five minutes to start the game as Michigan jumped out to a 15-5 lead. Zak Irvin sank a 15-footer to put Michigan up 29-13 with 10:40 left in the first half — its biggest lead of the game.

Michigan led 47-36 at halftime while shooting 66 percent from the field as it makes a run at a NCAA tourney bid.

The Wolverines have won three games in three days after their plane skidded into a ditch Wednesday in Michigan. Minnesota played without Akeem Springs, who is out for the year after an ankle injury he sustained Friday against Michigan State.