But the postseason has a way of leveling the field. Idaho proved that in Friday night's Big Sky semifinal game.

UND, however, found a way to still finish fast, and that was the difference in the Hawks' 69-64 win over Idaho—a victory that advanced the Hawks into tonight's Big Sky title game. UND will play in its second Big Sky title game in four years.

"This is what we've worked for all year," said UND's Geno Crandall, who scored 16 points. "After coming up short in the semifinals last year, we decided we can't let that happen again. We're locked in, ready to go. We can feel it in the locker room.

UND routed Portland State 95-72 in Thursday's quarterfinal round, using a lightning start to gain control.

The same scenario played out against Idaho as the Hawks were scoring in transition and hitting 3-pointers.

"In both games, we've been unbelievable out of the gates," said UND coach Brian Jones. "We always want to start fast and finish fast."

Crandall and Baldwin led the way, each scoring 16 points. Quinton Hooker and Conner Avants each added 13 points.

Idaho (19-12), however, rallied behind Victor Sanders, who scored 20 points. The Vandals' defense stiffened and the Vandals trailed 37-31 at the break. Then, Sanders led a 15-0 Idaho run that gave the Vandals a 50-44 lead with 12 minutes to play.

UND, however, managed to rebound, responding with an 18-1 run for a 62-51 lead with 7:25 left.

Crandall started the run with back-to-back baskets.

"We've been there so many times before this season," said UND coach Brian Jones. "They got a run on us and went up six. Then Geno comes down and hits two pull-up jumpers to tie the game. Geno then hits a free throw for a one-point lead. Once we got the momentum back, I thought we'd be just fine.

"And that's when we started to rebound and defend better. That was the key."

Idaho, however, still had one spurt left. The Vandals tied the game at 63 before Crandall hit two free throws with 1:50 to play.

Then Baldwin hit the game's big shot. The senior drained a 3-pointer from the corner, the result of crisp passing. Baldwin's shot gave UND a 68-63 lead. The Vandals couldn't recover.

Despite losing a 17-0 point lead and a 12-point second-half advantage, the Hawks managed to respond twice.

"We knew we were going to win," said Baldwin. "We didn't quit. We just kept fighting."

Despite falling behind early, Idaho stayed in contention by working the offensive boards. The Vandals had 10 offensive rebounds that resulted in 13 second-chance points. UND had no second-chance points.

"There were a number of times we could have thrown in the towel," said Idaho coach Don Verlin. "We made two valiant comebacks. Give North Dakota credit; they came out of the blocks and made some tough, contested shots. But after the first seven or so minutes, we played extremely hard and executed our game plan."

UND won the league's regular-season title and now has its eye on the tournament championship and the automatic berth it carries to the NCAA Tournament.

"This is why we're here," said Jones. "We have a chance to get to the Danfe. That's the beauty of this (mid-major) level. You get only one shot. It's March Madness.

We've come this far; we have to finish the race."