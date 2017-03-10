Bemidji curlers improve to 2-0 at U18 Nationals

Mankato’s Cait Flannery and teammates Leah Yavarow and Mackenzie Ritchie, both of Bemidji, as well as Duluth’s Rebecca Miles held on to defeat Wisconsin II’s DaKotah Crotty rink, 5-3, Friday morning.

The win moves Minnesota I to 2-0 and makes them one of two unbeaten teams in Pool B along with Dakota Territory I (3-0).

Round robin play continued Friday night but results were not available at press time.