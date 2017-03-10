Bemidji curlers improve to 2-0 at U18 Nationals
MILWAUKEE -- The Minnesota I rink, which includes a couple of Bemidjians, improved to 2-0 at the USA Curling U18 National Championships in Milwaukee on Friday.
Mankato’s Cait Flannery and teammates Leah Yavarow and Mackenzie Ritchie, both of Bemidji, as well as Duluth’s Rebecca Miles held on to defeat Wisconsin II’s DaKotah Crotty rink, 5-3, Friday morning.
The win moves Minnesota I to 2-0 and makes them one of two unbeaten teams in Pool B along with Dakota Territory I (3-0).
Round robin play continued Friday night but results were not available at press time.