Twins' shortstop prospect idolized Jeter

"I do like that play," Gordon said. "I had a few last year. That's the play that, before the season even starts, you're like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm going to make this play.' I know there's going to be a ball in the hole and I'm going to have to throw it."

At such moments, the fifth overall pick in the 2014 draft gets a chance to show off a throwing arm that some scouts have doubted along the way. Because of his lanky, 6-foot frame and the fact older brother Dee Gordon was moved from shortstop to second base early in his career, there is always that undercurrent of doubt when it comes to Gordon's ability to stay at his natural position.

Even Twins manager Paul Molitor, who is getting his first extended look at Gordon this spring, wonders.

"Still up for discussion," Molitor said before Friday's win over Dee's Miami Marlins. "I think it's pretty safe to say his bat's probably a little ahead of his defense."

And the arm?

"I would say he doesn't have a plus arm," Molitor said. "He throws well enough to stay over there. I've got a feeling he might even get better, given his youth."

Gordon doesn't pay any attention to the debate over his future. The Twins' top positional prospect just keeps honing his skills, taking his reps and trying to prove himself as he waits for that next jump throw.

"That's a play you wait for, and then you get it and you're like, 'There it is!' " Gordon said. "I'm pretty much 100 percent sure every shortstop sees himself making that play."

Some scouts and player-development types wonder if he'll ever be able to do that consistently at the game's highest level.

Dee Gordon has a message for those who would doubt his kid brother: Back off.

"This is the thing I got with the doubters: They can't play, so they doubt people. That's because they're home," said the two-time all-star and 2015 National League batting champ. "People have been wrong all the time, so just let him play. He's 21. Just let him play."

What about those who say Nick, son of former all-star closer Tom Gordon, could fill out enough to outgrow the position?

"I like how big he is," said Dee, who is 28 and listed at 5-foot-11. "I hope he's still growing; maybe then he'll stay healthy, hit for some power. I have a tough time, being a smaller guy. For him to have some weight on him, you can't say that's a (negative)."

He waved a hand at the rest of the Marlins clubhouse.

"Look at all these big guys in here," he said. "And you're saying he's too big? No. Come on, man. They need to stop with that."

Three years into his pro career, Gordon has shown the ability to make that deep play more often than not. His concentration level enables him to handle the routine play, and his anticipation and preparation make it possible for him to squeeze out every ounce of range from his natural tools.

"It's all about positioning," Gordon said. "It's about being in the right place."

Since being drafted, Gordon has played all but three games at shortstop. After impressing on both sides of the ball last season in the Florida State and Arizona Fall leagues, Gordon is slated to open this year at Double-A Chattanooga.

He is unsure if that will include more time on the other side of the bag, but Molitor got multiple looks at Gordon as a second baseman this spring. Dee Gordon, who made that same conversion after three big-league years at shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hopes the Twins will let his brother stay put.

"I'm not their front office," he said, "but my brother is a shortstop, and it's going to be tough for him to play second."