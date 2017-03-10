Timberwolves showing strength, defeat Golden State

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points, and Ricky Rubio added 17 points and 13 rebounds as Minnesota won for the eighth time in 12 games and beat Golden State for the first time in their three games this season.

Stephen Curry had 26 points for the Warriors, but was 10 of 27 shooting, including 1 of 8 from 3-point territory. Klay Thompson led the way with 30 points for Golden State, which has lost four of its past six games.

Curry hit a floater in the lane to give the Warriors a 102-101 lead, their first lead since 6:56 of the first quarter. But Wiggins drew Golden State center Zaza Pachulia after a switch and drove to the basket before being fouled by Pachulia, who fouled out.

Wiggins, who early had missed both free throws in another trip to the line, sank both shots. Curry's try on the other end missed and Brandon Rush grabbed the rebound. After officials declared a jump ball, the Wolves knocked the ball down the court as time expired.

The Warriors, who entered the game averaging 12.03 3-pointers per game on 38 percent shooting, were 7 of 24 (29.2 percent) from deep on Friday.

Minnesota started quick again, a growing trend for the young Wolves. Holding those leads has been the question.

The Timberwolves used a 21-9 run to open a 12-point advantage in the first quarter, led by Rubio and Towns. Rubio had eight points and six assists, with Towns added nine points in the quarter.

Curry, who had hit 29.7 percent from 3 in his previous 13 games, scored eight in the first quarter but was 0 of 3 from 3-point territory. He missed his first nine from 3 as Minnesota opened the lead and led by as many as 17 points in the second. However, Golden State closed the half on a 10-4 run to trail 62-53.

The Warriors got within three points midway through the third, but the Wolves answered again and led by 12 after three quarters.

Golden State set up the dramatic finish with a 13-0 run early in the fourth quarter. Thompson hit a 3 to close the Warriors within 90-89, the closest they had been since the game was tied at 6:28 of the first.

Minnesota got a boost from its bench as reserves Shabazz Muhammad and Nemanja Bjelica combined for 21 points and 20 rebounds.

NOTES: Golden State backup PG Shaun Livingston was held out for rest. Patrick McCaw started at F in place of the injured Kevin Durant. ... Minnesota G Brandon Rush returned to the starting lineup after missing Wednesday's game because of an illness. ... Warriors PG Stephen Curry finished with 26 points to surpass his father, Dell, in career points. Dell scored 12,670 points in his NBA career. Curry has 12,682. It's the fourth-highest point total by a father/son duo in league history. ... The announced crowd of 20,412 set a Timberwolves' attendance record in the Target Center. It was the second sellout of the season for Minnesota. ... Golden State will play its seventh road game in eight games when it finishes a back-to-back at San Antonio on Saturday. The Timberwolves play at Milwaukee on Saturday.