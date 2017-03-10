Those personal achievements are secondary to Red Lake's 67-52 win over East Grand Forks Sacred Heart here Friday in the championship game of the Section 8A girls high school basketball tournament.

"Going to state is definitely better than those other things,'' White, a senior for Red Lake, said. "This has been our goal since we started playing in seventh grade. We finally got there. And we broke the ice.''

When Red Lake plays in the Class A state tournament next week, it will be a first for the Warriors' girls basketball program. Friday was the first time Red Lake played in a section final.

Sacred Heart, meanwhile, came up short in its attempt to repeat as 8A champion, although Eagles coach Joann Remer didn’t see her team as a favorite against Red Lake.

“Red Lake had a higher QRF rating than us all year,’’ Remer said. “They won their subsection (in the regular season) and we were second in our subsection. So we were probably the underdog.

“But it still hurts.’’

White, who will play at Division I University of Denver next season, had a game-high 24 points and was dominant as a rebounder, shot blocker and defensive presence as well as an offensive force. And the senior was at her best in a key stretch.

Sacred Heart stayed close in the early going. Jessica Remer’s two free throws tied the score at 18 with 6:52 left in the first half. But White sparked an 18-7 first half-closing run that gave the Warriors a 36-25 intermission advantage.

White had a trey and three field goals in the run, throwing an outlet pass that led to a fast-break layup and assisting on an Angel McClain basket.

“When the game is on the line, Grace is our go-to girl,’’ Warriors coach Randy Holthusen said. “She can score and she creates a lot of space for her teammates. She draws a lot of (defensive) traffic around her. She gets the ball to her open teammates.’’

The Warriors opened the second half with five unanswered points to open up a 16-point lead. "We knew we couldn't let up,'' White said. "We tried to pick up the pace. We like the game when it's intense and we're running the floor.''

Sacred Heart rallied, pulling within 43-36 on a Lily Bergman basket with 11:16 remaining. “I’m proud of the girls. They didn’t give up,’’ Joann Remer said.

Red Lake answered, however, with McClain scoring seven points, on a 3-point play off a drive and two fast-break layups, in a 9-2 Red Lake run.

“I think Angel is the fastest girl in the section,’’ Holthusen said. “When she gets out in the open court, nobody can touch her.’’

Red Lake led by nine or more points the rest of the way.

McClain finished with 14 points and Alexis Desjarlait added 10 for Red Lake, which takes a 24-2 record to the Class A state tournament.

Sacred Heart, which closed at 21-9, was paced by Jessica Remer’s 16 points, with Jocelyn Adolphson adding 10.

Red Lake 67, Sacred Heart 52

RED 36 31-67

SAC 25 27-52

Red Lake -- Sam Roy 6, Alexis Desjarlait 10, Angel McClain 14, Gerika Kingbird 9, Danielle Seki 4, Grace White 24

Sacred Heart -- Anya Edwards 8, Ivy Edwards 9, Anna Koponen 2, Sydney Lloyd 4, Jessica Remer 16, Lily Bergman 3, Jocelyn Adolphson 10