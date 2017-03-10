Lakeville South handed Moorhead its first deficit of the postseason when Spud goalie Lance Leonard stopped the shot of Joe Novak, but Zachary Bauer was there to stuff home the rebound with 1 minute, 44 seconds remaining in the first. The Spuds had not trailed in a game since the third period of their season finale, going 228 minutes, 28 seconds straight without being behind in a game.

Moorhead answered its first deficit in a long time with a dominating second period. Generally, on the top line for Moorhead, Jack Stetz does the dirty work with his 6-foot-2 frame for Carter Randklev and Cole O'Connell. That wasn't the case in the opening minutes of the second when Randklev knocked a puck out of the air to O'Connell just outside the Lakeville South zone. O'Connell fought through three defenders, got a shot on net that was stopped, but Stetz was there to slam home the rebound into a wide open net to tie the game.

Randklev put Moorhead on top 2-1 via a power-play goal, on a shot from a seemingly impossible angle on the goal line. He roofed it, Lakeville South goalie Isaiah DiLaura had no chance and the Spuds had a lead with 8:59 to go in the second.

Just over four minutes into the third, Carter Howell chipped the puck to the neutral zone onto the stick of sophomore Kyler Kleven. Kleven was off to the races on a 2-on-1 advantage, but he kept it himself, fired top shelf and the Spuds had a two-goal cushion.

Joshua Ess scored with Lakeville South having pulled the goalie with 1:27 to go, but Moorhead hung on to get to the state title game for the first time since 2009.

FIRST PERIOD: 1, LS, Bauer (Novak), 15:16.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, M, Stetz (O'Connell, Randklev), 3:24. 3, M, Randklev (O'Connell, Frisch), 8:01, pp.

THIRD PERIOD: 4, M, Kleven (Howell), 4:06. 5,

SAVES: LS, DiLaura 8-14-0—34. M, Leonard 9-10-0—24.