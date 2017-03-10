"We went through a lengthy evaluation process, including exhaustive film study, and Matt's got everything we're looking for at the left tackle position," general manager Dave Gettleman said. "Matt's an all-around great player with ability as a run blocker and pass protector. He can play with power and aggressiveness and he has the toughness and competitiveness we expect from our offensive linemen.

Matt Kalil played all 16 games as a starter in his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, but was limited to two contests in 2016 because of a hip injury. He was the fourth overall pick of the 2012 draft by the Vikings.