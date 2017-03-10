Murphy's 3-pointer helps Gophers reach Big Ten semis

On the other side of the court, some young basketball staffers threw white T-shirts to the Minnesota faithful who made the cross-country trek to follow their team at the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Murphy’s long-range shot gave the Gophers a 41-33 lead, and junior center Reggie Lynch helped take care of the rest, throwing down some dunks in the final minutes after having a tooth reset. For Minnesota, it added up to an impressive 63-58 quarterfinal victory over Michigan State on Friday, March 10, at the Verizon Center.

The No. 4-seeded Gophers (24-8), padding their NCAA tournament resume, will face No. 8 seed Michigan (22-11) in a semifinal game at noon Saturday. The Wolverines, whose plane skidded into a ditch Wednesday night in Michigan, advanced with a 74-70 overtime victory over No. 1 seed Purdue earlier Friday.

“It makes you all think twice. They are embracing the moment,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said of Michigan. “But I think we have a pretty good story, too. I think our story is great. We went into the season with a lot of question marks. We believed in what we were doing.”

The Gophers won for the ninth time in 10 games with a balanced attack. Lynch had 16 points and Amir Coffey 13, Murphy added 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Nate Mason finished with 10 points and three assists.

“We don’t really feel like a secret,” Coffey said. “We go out there and play.”

And get up off the floor — literally.

Lynch fell to the court under the Michigan State basket after he was called for a foul with 16:17 left. He held a white towel over his mouth and was taken to the dressing room to get his tooth re-set after it was “knocked sideways,” according to Pitino.

The 6-foot-10 center from Edina returned to the bench — and the game — with 14:58 left but did not have on a mouthguard.

“I am not really a mouthguard wearer,” Lynch said with a grin. “I’ve never had my tooth knocked out before.”

“He was great and he was scoring in the low post. He was bleeding,” Pitino said. “We had two or three guys bloodied up. That’s what happens when you have to play a Michigan State team. Reggie delivered when we needed some crucial baskets.”

Lynch’s monster dunk gave the Gophers a 54-52 lead with 4:31 to play. Soon after, Murphy’s dunk off an offensive rebound made it 58-52 with 2:38 left. Lynch had another basket to extend the margin to 60-54 with 1:17 to go, and the Gophers held on in a game that had 11 lead changes.

Minnesota had just nine turnovers and won despite allowing 19 offensive rebounds. The big difference: The Gophers held Michigan State to 6-of-30 shooting from 3-point range.

“I think mainly at halftime we knew we were down in the rebounding battle,” Murphy said. “That was one thing we really emphasized during our talk in there.”

Miles Bridges scored 20 points for Michigan State (19-14), which is in danger of not being in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years, back in 1997.

“I was disappointed today. I didn’t think we competed with the same grit,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, whose Spartans beat the Gophers twice during the regular season. “We did a decent job in the first half of staying on the boards. They must have checked us very well. They hit some shots. We just stood around a lot.”

One piece of bad news is that Gophers starting guard Akeem Springs, who played 28 minutes Friday, injured his Achilles in the final minutes and could be lost for the rest of the Big Ten tournament and next week’s NCAA tournament.

“I hate it. He doesn’t deserve that,” Pitino said. “He is such a tough kid.”

Pitino said his team will have little time to prepare if Springs can’t play Saturday.

“We played a tough game (against Michigan) at our place in overtime,” Pitino said. “They’re a terrific team and Coach (John) Beilein does a great job. (We’ll) get a little bit of sleep and then get back tomorrow and get excited about playing on Saturday in the Big Ten tournament.”