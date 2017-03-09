BOYS BASKETBALL: Strong second half propels CL-B past C-G

The No. 2-seeded Panthers (19-7) and No. 7-seeded Bears (9-18) went back and forth in the opening 18 minutes with CL-B taking a 44-43 edge at the half.

The lead changed multiple times during the opening minutes before the Panthers settled into the lead, holding as much as a seven-point advantage at 15-8.

The Bears slowly closed in on CL-B until the they regained a 23-22 lead thanks to an Ethan Dorman drive to the rim with under nine minutes left in the half.

C-G led by as many seven points, due in large part to the perimeter shooting of Trevor Rogstad. Rogstad nailed a deep two-pointer from just inside the arc to hand his Bears a 37-30 lead with 3:20 left before the half.

The Panthers began to get more shots to fall in the final three minutes, scoring eight unanswered points to go ahead 38-37 on Ethan Brown’s dagger from three-point range.

The Bears briefly retook a 39-38 lead but Jarell Jacobs answered with another clutch long-range shot to make it 41-39 for CL-B.

Nathanael Dahl drove to the rim to knot it at 41-all but the Panthers’ three-point shooters were not to be denied. Noah DeLapaz sunk a shot from downtown to return the lead for good to CL-B before Dahl made it a one-point game at halftime.

“I think in the first half we were kind of passive. We weren’t doing like what we normally do,” Panthers head coach John Wind said. “Our defense wasn’t real great. We weren’t clicking on offense, we were taking more outside shots, we weren't penetrating their zone when they were zone. Even when they went man once in awhile we weren’t running our man offenses.”

The second half went much more according to plan for Cass Lake-Bena.

The Panthers held a 50-48 lead early in the second before they rattled off a 17-3 run as the advantage rapidly grew to 67-51 with 11 minutes left.

“We come in for halftime and we talked about everything and we just basically told them exactly what was going on and told them what they needed to do,” Wind said. “And they went out and responded.”

From that point on CL-B never looked back as the Panthers widened their lead to 35 points and broke triple digits at 100-65 in the final two minutes before claiming a 100-72 win.

Arnold Kingbird’s 24 points paced CL-B as four other Panthers cracked double figures. DeLapaz and Jacobs each tallied 15 points while Ethan Brown and Jared Brown scored 12 apiece.

Dahl led the Bears with 23 points, scoring 20 in the first half, while Rogstad contributed 18 points.

Cass Lake-Bena is now set to meet No. 3 Win-E-Mac in the east sub-section semifinal at Thief River Falls at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

Cass Lake-Bena 100, Clearbrook-Gonvick 72

CG 43 29 -- 72

CLB 44 56 -- 100

Cass Lake-Bena -- Kingbird 24; DeLapaz 15; Jacobs 15; E. Brown 12; J. Brown 12; Frazer 7; Washington 6; Brunnell 4; Reyes 3; A. Brown 2.

Clearbrook-Gonvick -- Dahl 23; Rogstad 18; Bakke 9; Dorman 8; Barrett 6; Hamnes 4; Bergman 4.