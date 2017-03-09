BOYS BASKETBALL: Blackduck falls to Win-E-Mac

“Obviously Win-E-Mac is a great team and I would have liked if we took care of the ball just a little bit better but that’s been a struggle of ours,” Blackduck head coach Adam Ziegler said. “Our guards are really young so it was a bit of a struggle again tonight. They’re a great team though. Hats off to them.”

Isaac Volk put up 15 points to lead the Drakes.

Win-E-Mac 74, Blackduck 39

BHS 18 21 -- 39

WEM 52 22 -- 74

Blackduck -- Volk 15; Rowe 8; Moen 5; Cease 5; Kingbird 4.

Win-E-Mac -- Olson 18; Kiecker 15; Lindberg 13; Lopez 8; Chaput 6; Kaya 6; Stuhaug 5; Glass 3.