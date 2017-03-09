Search
    BOYS BASKETBALL: Blackduck falls to Win-E-Mac

    By Austin Monteith Today at 10:55 p.m.
    Blackduck senior Isaac Volk (0) dribbles toward the hoop Thursday during a Section 8A East playoff game against Win-E-Mac at Bemidji High School. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

    BEMIDJI -- In the late 8A east game on Thursday at Bemidji High School, Blackduck fell to Win-E-Mac 74-39.

    The No. 3-seeded Patriots (22-6) overpowered the No. 6-seeded Drakes (6-21) early on to take a 52-18 halftime lead.

    “Obviously Win-E-Mac is a great team and I would have liked if we took care of the ball just a little bit better but that’s been a struggle of ours,” Blackduck head coach Adam Ziegler said. “Our guards are really young so it was a bit of a struggle again tonight. They’re a great team though. Hats off to them.”

    Isaac Volk put up 15 points to lead the Drakes.

    Win-E-Mac 74, Blackduck 39

    BHS 18 21 -- 39

    WEM 52 22 -- 74

    Blackduck -- Volk 15; Rowe 8; Moen 5; Cease 5; Kingbird 4.

    Win-E-Mac -- Olson 18; Kiecker 15; Lindberg 13; Lopez 8; Chaput 6; Kaya 6; Stuhaug 5; Glass 3.

    Austin Monteith

    Austin Monteith is a sports reporter for the Bemidji Pioneer. He is an Illinois native and a Butler University graduate. Follow him on Twitter @amonteith92.

    amonteith@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9787
