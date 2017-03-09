Tampa Bay, fighting for wild card, takes down Wild

Andrei Vasilevskiy won for the fourth time in five games since taking over as Tampa Bay's primary goaltender with the trade of Ben Bishop last week, stopping the first 28 Minnesota shots. He finished with 32 saves. Nikita Kucherov continued his hot streak, adding two goals and assist to give him nine goals in his past eight games.

The Lightning (31-26-9) entered the night four points behind the New York Islanders for the final wild card in the Eastern Conference, and they improved to 9-2-3 in their past 14 games.

Minnesota (42-17-6) lost in regulation for the third time in the past four games, its first such stretch since early November.

Tampa Bay just missed its fourth shutout of the season, as Minnesota scored with 3:58 left in the game on defenseman Marco Scandella's fourth goal of the season. That cut the margin to 3-1.

Kucherov scored an empty-netter, his 30th goal of the season, with 1:09 left to put the game away.

Vasilevskiy is 4-0-1 in his past five games after opening 2017 with a 1-8-3 record.

The Wild have been held to five total goals in their past four games.

The Lightning jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 12 minutes, starting with a power-play goal by Kucherov. His shot flew past two teammates to the top right corner of the net to beat Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (25 saves).

Defenseman Victor Hedman followed with his 13th goal of the season for a 2-0 lead with 8:59 left in the first.

Tampa Bay extended its lead to 3-0 as defenseman Andrej Sustr took a drop pass from Kucherov and scored for his second goal of the season with 15:23 left in the second.

Lightning forwards Tyler Johnson and Vladislav Namestnikov left with lower-body injuries in the second period.

Namestnikov was helped off the ice with 16:42 left in the second when he appeared to have his knee pinned near the boards as he tried to stand up, and Johnson took an awkward hit from Minnesota's Nino Neiderreiter and was face down on the ice for some time before he was helped off by trainers.

Johnson is second on the team with 19 goals and third in total points with 43. Namestnikov has nine goals and 15 assists.

NOTES: The Lightning had RW J.T. Brown and C Greg McKegg as healthy scratches. Brown has sat out two straight games and McKegg three straight after playing in his first two games since being recalled. ... For the Wild, D Matt Dumba missed his second straight game due to illness, while D Christian Folin missed a second straight game with an upper-body injury. C Jordan Schroeder was a healthy scratch. ... Lightning's Nikita Kucherov was named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the period that ended March 5 after tallying five goals and four assists in four games.