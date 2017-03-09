“We haven’t had many games this month, so I knew we were going to come out a little rusty,” Red Lake head coach Roger White said. “But I knew we’d be able to pick it up eventually. I think our defense has been coming through for us all season so I wanted them to realize we’re not playing the way we should play.”

At one point late in the first half, Mahnomen -- the section’s No. 9 seed -- led top-seed Red Lake 20-16 after a bucket by senior forward Brian Schoenborn.

After that, the Warriors finally woke up.

Red Lake went on a 26-5 run in the final five-and-a-half minutes of the first half, eventually cruising to a 85-49 victory in their Sub-Section 8A quarterfinal game on Thursday at Bemidji State.

“We got a little energy, we started getting some steals, got some rebounds, then we started making some buckets,” White said.

The Warriors (22-4) struggled early. They were held scoreless for the first three-plus minutes of the game, until Will Morrison’s free throw made it 4-1 early.

Red Lake didn’t get a field goal until the 12:04 mark, when Frank Papasodora picked up a loose ball at halfcourt and laid it in for a score, cutting Mahnomen’s lead to 6-4. Red Lake’s Jamie Cook tied the game at 6-all when he also got a steal and a layup for a score.

However, Mahnomen didn’t back down easily. The Indians (4-20) hung with the Warriors nearly shot for shot until late in the first frame.

After a Rob McClain two-pointer tied it at 16-all with seven minutes to go, the Indians scored on buckets by Lucas Clark-Burnette and Schoenborn to take a four-point lead at 20-16.

McLain, though, scored Red Lake’s next six points -- both thanks to a steal and a layup -- to tie it and give the Warriors a 22-20 lead.

The Indians managed to tie it up at 22-all on Buster Walker’s layup, and they had a chance to take the lead again when Walker was fouled on the play. But he missed the foul shot and Cook drained a three-pointer at the other end to give Red Lake a lead they’d never relinquish.

“Zone has kind of frustrated us a little bit this year,” White said of the Warriors’ early struggles. “We have to continue to move the ball, attack the basket and get open shots.”

Cook, who was a little cold early in the game, finished with a game-high 23 points for Red Lake and made five threes.

“Once he starts going, he gets everybody going,” White said of Cook.

Cook led Red Lake with 23 points while Rob Beaulieu added 18 and McClain 17.

Mahnomen was led by Jon Starkey’s 14 points and Walker’s 11. Clark-Burnette scored 10.

The Warriors went on to outscore the Indians 26-3 in the final 4:45 of the first half. The Indians didn’t make a field goal until the very end of the half, a buzzer-beating three by Walker to make it 42-25 Red Lake at the break.

In the second half, the Warriors’ outscored the Indians 43-24 to get the win and advance to the semifinals Saturday, March 11, where they will take on fourth-seeded Fosston at noon in Thief River Falls.

Red Lake 85, Mahnomen 49

MAH 25 24 -- 49

RL 42 43 -- 85

Mahnomen (49) -- Starkey 14, Kettner 2, Wadena 3, Schoenborn 7, Clark-Burnette 10, DeLaCruz 2, Walker 11.

Red Lake (85) -- J.Cook 23, Morrison 8, McClain 17, R.Beaulieu 18, Dudley 2, B.Cook 8, Sather 2, A.Beaulieu 2, Papasodora 3, Smith 2.