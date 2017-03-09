BOYS BASKETBALL: Fosston gets past Northome/Kelliher

Sather, a senior, drained five three-pointers in the game to score a game-high 22 points. In the process, he scored his 1,000th career point on his last bucket -- a fadeaway three in the second half.

Broadley finished the game with 16 points, including 14 in the first half.

The fourth-seeded Greyhounds (17-10) and the fifth-seeded Mustangs (15-12) exchanged buckets for the first few minutes of the first half, but eventually Fosston used a 9-2 run to pull away.

“We shot the ball well, and that’s kind of what it came down to, was hitting shots. We shot the ball well, especially in the first half,” Fosston head coach Ben Hemberger said. “We got one of their big guns in early foul trouble and that was big for us. I thought we defended well enough, rebounded well, and when you shoot the ball well like we did in the first half, things fall into place.”

The Greyhounds received scoring from three different players in that span -- Sather and Broadley, as well as Jason Voxland.

That turned what had been a 12-10 Greyhounds lead into a 21-12 lead with 9:32 left.

Although Northome/Kelliher’s Todd Stillday made a three with 9:22 left in the first half to make it 21-15, Sather immediately answered with a 3-ball of his own on Fosston’s next possession, making it 24-15.

The teams again continued to exchange baskets, but the Mustangs were never able to get a stop.

By halftime it was 45-27 Fosston, and the Greyhounds never looked back.

The Mustangs were led by 11 points from Dylan Albrecht and Johnathan Weidenborner.

Fosston 71, Northome/Kelliher 51

NK 27 24 -- 51

FOS 43 28 -- 71

NK (51) -- Weidenborner 11, Forseen 3, Albrecht 11, Stueven 5, Poxlietner 9, Rieger 3, Rennemo 2, Stillday 5, Johnson 2.

FOS (71) -- Hemmesch 4, Sather 22, Kroening 7, Schmidt 2, Broadley 16, Carlson 4, Voxland 8.