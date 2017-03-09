Vikings bulk up OL by signing Reiff

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Lions decided not to re-sign Reiff after making Rick Wagner one of the league's highest-paid right tackles.

Reiff was a first-round pick out of Iowa in 2012. In five seasons with the Lions, he started 69 of a possible 77 games.

Shoring up the offensive line was an offseason priority for coach Mike Zimmer. The Vikings were decimated in that department last season, losing Kalil, Andre Smith and Jake Long to injuries.

Last season was Reiff's first at right tackle after manning the left tackle position for the Lions from 2013-2015. Where Reiff will land along the offensive line is not certain. The Vikings have holes at both left and right tackle after Matt Kalil signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers.