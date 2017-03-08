The Minnesota 1 women's team will include Leah Yavarow and Mackenzie Ritchie. The Minnesota 1 men's team features Riley Fenson, Graem Fenson, Zac Erickson and Carson Liapis, with Eric Fenson the coach.

The competition will have 24 teams of curlers aged 18 and under. The five-day championship will determine which teams will represent the United States at the upcoming U18 Player's Championship April 14-16 in Guelph, Ontario, Canada.

The 12 men's and 12 women's teams will be split into two pools each for a preliminary round robin. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semifinals on Sunday, March 12. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the gold-medal game at 4 p.m..

Live scores, as well as a live webstream, will be available at www.usacurl.org.