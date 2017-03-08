After all, six seasons have passed since it last happened and the Bulldogs haven't come close to even making the NCAA tournament in their previous five seasons.

One group that's not surprised is UMD's five-person senior class. They expected to be here at some point and that time has finally come at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Minnesota at Amsoil Arena.

"That's what we thought we were getting ourselves into," UMD senior forward Demi Crossman said. "That's what we thought this program had the potential to do. It's awesome that we got back on track, and that senior year it's actually happening for us."

UMD has lost just once at home all season, back on Nov. 19 against No. 1 Wisconsin. The Bulldogs' 15-1-2 record at home is identical to the Badgers' 15-1-2 mark at their home rink in Madison. The two teams' win percentage at home of .889 is the best in all of NCAA Division I women's hockey.

Since losing to Wisconsin at Amsoil Arena, the Bulldogs have won 10 straight at home, including a pair of games against the Golden Gophers Jan. 13-14, 3-2 and 5-3.

"It's an unreal facility," said UMD senior forward Lara Stalder, the WCHA Player of the Year and top-three finalist for national player of the year. "We love to be in our locker room, we love to have our habits and to be able sleep at home, and all those little things that come with it. We've shown that we're pretty much unstoppable at home. We hope we can keep going and do that on Saturday."

The familiarity with the Gophers — who UMD has played against five times and beaten three times already — and Amsoil Arena could be key this weekend for a Bulldogs roster that's never played in the NCAA tournament before.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is playing in its 10th-straight NCAA tournament. After five-straight home NCAA quarterfinals — plus two Frozen Fours at home — the Gophers are being forced to hit the road in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011 when they lost 4-1 at Boston College.

"Familiarity is a huge thing this time of year," said UMD senior defenseman Sidney Morin. "Being able to play in our rink and practice here all week, not have to travel, sleep in our beds, prepare the way we always have; I think is going to be huge for us."

Morin said her favorite thing about Amsoil Arena is the atmosphere. She's also a fan of something that befuddles many — the scattered yellow and maroon seats.

For Crossman, what makes Amsoil Arena special is the rink's grandeur and magnitude compared to other women's college hockey facilities. She said it will be surreal Saturday that the final game at Amsoil Arena for her class will be against the school's biggest rival in an NCAA quarterfinal.

"To be able to play at Amsoil, it's an awesome feeling to know that your opponents are coming into Amsoil and looking at it and going, 'Holy Crap,'" Crossman said. "It's special. It makes us feel extra special, it makes us feel important. That's how we play."

Wild prospects out for NCHC playoff series

Also in postseason play this weekend at Amsoil Arena are the UMD men, who host Miami at 7:07 p.m. Friday, 7:37 p.m. Saturday and, if necessary, 7:07 p.m. Sunday in a best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series.

The Bulldogs and RedHawks will both be without one of their defensemen, though, and both happen to be Minnesota Wild prospects.

UMD senior Carson Soucy — taken in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft — is out this weekend with a lower body injury while RedHawks junior Louie Belpedio — drafted in the third round in 2014 — is out for the season with a knee injury.

Belpedio, who was the victim of a knee-on-knee hit during the RedHawks' Feb. 17-18 series against Denver, missed Miami's last series with the Bulldogs two weeks ago. On a team of 14 freshmen, six sophomores, three juniors and three seniors, Belpedio's loss was a blow to the team's leadership.

But others have stepped up to fill that void, said Miami coach Enrico Blasi.

"We have other leaders in the locker room," he said. "Obviously we miss Louie on the ice. The other captains have stepped up and tried to lead by example, try to be the vocal voice in the locker room."

Soucy hurt himself late in the third period of last Friday's 7-4 loss at Western Michigan. He was one of three key players the Bulldogs had to do without last Saturday in the 6-3 win at Western. Freshman forward Riley Tufte missed the game with the flu and junior wing Kyle Osterberg left early in the first after taking a hard hit.

UMD coach Scott Sandelin said it was one of those games where you really find out what your team is all about.

"That's probably the biggest thing I was really excited about, is to see how our team would respond," Sandelin said. "I thought our guys really pulled together and played a strong game. That shows our depth and shows our resiliency. It shows the character of our team."

Both Tufte and Osterberg returned to practice this week and are ready to play against the RedHawks.

But on the blue line, the Bulldogs are all of a sudden thin with junior Nick McCormack also unavailable due to injury. It's forced UMD to experiment in practice this week with sophomore forward Adam Johnson of Hibbing at defenseman.

Bulldogs land three on All-NCHC teams

UMD senior forward Alex Iafallo was named to the All-NCHC first team on Wednesday while sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk and freshman goaltender Hunter Miska were named to the second team.

Iafallo, the first Bulldog to ever land on the All-NCHC first team, was the league's regular season scoring champion, posting a league-high 30 points off 11 goals and 19 assists in 24 conference games.

Pionk, of Hermantown, was third among NCHC defensemen in scoring with four goals and 14 assists in league play. His 14 assists were tied for seventh overall in the league.

Miska's 2.24 goals against average, .919 save percentage and .739 win percentage in league play all ranked second behind first-team goaltender Tanner Jaillet from Denver. Miska's four shutouts in NCHC play led the league.