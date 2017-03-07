"I have to give credit to our defense," Warrior head coach Randy Holthusen said. "We were all over the floor tonight, and we didn't let anything slip by us."

Red Lake (23-2) did its best to put the Bears (19-10) away very early, taking the first 10 points of the night. But Clearbrook-Gonvick clawed back, responding shortly after with a 10-2 spurt of their own to get within two.

"They cooled down a little bit after things started, and we were able to close the gap," C-G head coach Ross Faldet said. "But it was just gone of those 'Two steps forward, three steps back' kind of nights. Every time we'd make a bucket or two, they'd come back and counter it with another bucket."

Just as the Bears got within a single score at 14-12, the Warriors surged to retake control. The lead re-hit double-digits at 25-15 on a Grace White free throw, and Red Lake kept its momentum for a 41-24 halftime advantage.

And after the break, the Warriors never let up.

A 12-0 run early in the second made it a 26-point game. Angel McClain capped the run with a tough hustle play, getting a steal near midcourt, and—while falling down—she batted it ahead to Danielle Seki for an easy layup. It gave Red Lake a 59-33 lead, still with 11 minutes left, but the party was on from there.

"We've been practicing really hard, and we just never gave up throughout the whole game," McClain said. "We've been determined to go to state, and we're still determined."

McClain and Alexis Desjarlait each had a pair of layups in a separate 9-0 run late in the half, the Warriors never letting up. By game's end, Red Lake earned the 86-54 win in convincing and dominant fashion.

"We've shared the basketball, and we're always looking ahead up the court. If we find a player open, we always try to give it to her," Holthusen said. "We did a very good job of that tonight. We had a lot of wide open layups... When you see a fast break with the ball not touching the floor, it's always good to see."

"They never quit, they never gave up," Faldet said of his team. "We just weren't able to close the gap like we were hoping to tonight."

Desjarlait led all scorers with 24, while Seki added 22. White finished with 17 and McClain 11, as well.

Liz Bodensteiner tallied a team-high 21 points for Clearbrook-Gonvick. Cassie Faldet and Tamara Skinaway reached double figures, too, finishing with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

With its win, Red Lake will advance to the Section 8A final, facing off with East Grand Forks Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, again at the REA in Thief River Falls.

On the line is a bid to the Class A state tournament. It would be the first ever trip to state for Red Lake's girls team.

"We're just gonna stay determined, stay humble," McClain said. "No team can keep up with us or guard us."

Red Lake 86, Clearbrook-Gonvick 54

CG 24 30—54

RL 41 45—86

Red Lake: Desjarlait 24, Seki 22, White 17, A. McClain 11, Kingbird 7, Roy 5, K. McClain 2.

Clearbrook-Gonvick: Bodensteiner 21, C. Faldet 12, Skinaway 11, Hetland 5, Taflin 4, Stenzel 1.