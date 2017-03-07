Twins' Hughes working on his change-up

Double-A outfielder Travis Harrison, hit on the left hand by a wayward 0-2 pitch, had to leave the scrimmage and was taken for X-rays. Harrison was the 50th overall pick in 2011 out of Tustin (Calif.) High School, of which Dori Hughes, Phil's mother, is also a graduate.

"I felt really bad," Hughes said. "I hope he's all right. I've talked to him a bunch. Really nice guy. It's good when you get those Orange County connections."

Harrison, 25, later announced via his Twitter account that X-rays were negative.

"No break in the hand," Harrison wrote. "I appreciate Phil checking in. Couple of days and good to go."

Hughes said Twins pitching coach Neil Allen has been emphasizing inside fastballs "to change some eye levels and back guys off the plate." So, ahead in the count, the veteran right-hander opted to go up and in.

Hughes, making his third start of the spring after season-ending surgery last July to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, allowed one scratch single while retiring nine of the final 10 batters he faced. He threw 36 of 59 pitches for strikes (.610), but it was the two dozen change-ups that proved the key stat of the day.

Several of those contributed to Hughes' six swing-and-miss strikes over his final 10 batters, which was significant despite the drop in competition level.

In road starts against the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, Hughes had opened his spring with zero swing-and-miss strikes across his first 19 batters and 74 offerings.

"It was a good opportunity to just throw a ton of change-ups," Hughes said. "A lot of times, when you get in these big- league spring training games, you get caught up in the competitiveness of everything. Today the focus was on the change-up, to get a nice feel for it."

And results as well.

"Bottom of the zone, (I) was getting some check swings and swings and misses," Hughes said. "That was encouraging to see that."

Radar gun readings weren't readily available, but Hughes' fastball sat at 89-90 mph and touched 91 mph during the second inning. That's down a tick or two from the 91.3 mph Hughes average with his four-seam fastball last season, but the hope is he will continue to build arm strength as he scrapes off the rust accumulated during an 8 1/2-month mound absence.

After throwing his split-fingered change-up just 2.8 percent of the time in two-plus months last season, according to BrooksBaseball.net, Hughes is again being encouraged by Allen to mix it up more.

"He's got to be a different guy, bring some different stuff to the table," said Allen, who replaced longtime Twins pitching coach Rick Anderson after Hughes' record-setting 2014 season. "Him throwing the change-up is going to be nothing but beneficial."

Hughes threw his change as much as 10 percent of the time in 2015, specifically when ahead in the count against lefty batters, but his confidence in the pitch waned last season. Allen, who had great success teaching the change-up to top pitching prospects with the Tampa Bay Rays, plans to keep proselytizing.

"It's very, very hard to get a guy to buy into it later in his career like that," Allen said. "It's hard for a veteran guy who's been doing things one way for as many years as he has to change. But we've got to make him change."

Allen said he could see Hughes getting more comfortable with his change-up as Tuesday's outing progressed.

"Absolutely," Allen said. "The confidence grew, and he understood some things he could do with it and how to keep the fingers on top of the ball more and how to get the (landing) foot down quicker so he doesn't cut off (his arm path). Good things came out of today with the change-up — real good things."