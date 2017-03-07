After 10 years with Minnesota, Peterson officially will become a free agent Thursday for the first time in his NFL career. Teams could talk to Peterson's agent, Ben Dogra, beginning Tuesday but can't sign him until Thursday.

Peterson's father, Nelson Peterson, said both the Seahawks and Raiders have expressed interest in Peterson. He declined comment when asked if those teams have contacted his agent.

Peterson's father said his son remains interested in returning to Minnesota. However, he said the Vikings "would have made him feel more appreciated'' had they given him a contract offer rather than let just let him test the market after passing last week on his $18 million option for 2017.

Nelson Peterson said his son is very interested in the Seahawks because they are a Super Bowl contender and their offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell, held that position with the Vikings in Peterson's first four NFL seasons.

"You look at the connections in Seattle, so there's definitely interest there," Nelson Peterson said in a phone interview. "Those are some pretty good years (Peterson had under Bevell)."

Peterson had rushing seasons of 1,341, 1,760, 1,383 and 1,298 yards from 2007-10 under Bevell.

"Marshawn Lynch is not there, and (the Seahawks are) looking for that power back, so they're definitely in the running," Nelson Peterson said of the Seattle running back who retired following the 2015 season.

Nelson Peterson said last week his son was interested in the Raiders but that now he knows there is interest from both sides. Oakland's top running back last season, Latavius Murray, is an impending free agent and might not be re-signed.

"What we personally like is (the Raiders') offensive line," said Nelson Peterson. "The offensive line, they haven't been playing around. They haven't been trying to get offensive linemen from the bottom of the barrel and trying to make them into something.''

Nelson Peterson said last week his son had interest in New England. He said that remains the case but doesn't know if the Patriots want Peterson.

"If you have an opportunity to play for an organization like the New England Patriots, you have to consider that,'' said Nelson Peterson. "To have an opportunity to play with Tom Brady, you have to keep that door open as a possibility.''

The Boston Herald reported Sunday that Peterson, who made $12 million last season, would be willing to take a significant pay cut to join the Patriots. Peterson's father did not refute that report.

"He wants to try to win a Super Bowl and at the end of the day, if that's what he thinks he needs to do to attain his goal, whether it's New England or the Vikings or Oakland, he'd be totally open at that time,'' said Nelson Peterson.

Although Peterson's dad said his son remains open to re-signing with the Vikings, he said he was displeased they never gave him an offer after deciding not to pick up his $18 million option for 2017.

"The Vikings should have come back with a number if you truly want him back,'' said Nelson Peterson. "I listened to (general manager Rick Spielman say last week at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis that), 'We'll have to see what the market is?' If you do want him back, give him a number. Is it $9 million? Is it $8 million? That would have made him feel more appreciated. ... He's done too much for the organization to be treated like (that).''

In a statement last week to ESPN after the Vikings declined his option, Peterson, who turns 32 on March 21, said "addressing the offensive line is one of their main priorities this offseason.''

Sources have said that is indeed Minnesota's top area of interest in free agency. Reports have linked the Vikings to going after a number of top offensive linemen, including Andrew Whitworth, Kevin Zeitler, Russell Okung, Ricky Wagner and D.J. Fluker.

The Vikings will retain exclusive rights free-agent offensive linemen Jeremiah Sirles and Zac Kerin. They have 14 unrestricted free agents and two restricted free agents, but there was no indication Tuesday they were close to re-signing any of them.

A source said the Vikings told representatives of cornerback Captain Munnerlyn at the combine they want to re-sign him. However, the two sides want to see what the cornerback market is like before any possible deal might be reached for Munnerlyn to return.