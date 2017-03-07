Wild recall D Olofsson

Olofsson played eight games for the Wild previously this season, recording two assists and a minus-1 rating. He also played two games for Minnesota in 2015-16 without registering a point.

In 48 games with the Iowa Wild of the AHL this season, Olofsson has five goals and 17 assists. His point total is tied for fourth on the team, and his assist tally ranks second.

The 22-year-old Swede was Minnesota's second-round draft pick in 2013.