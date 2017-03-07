He said his dream to play in the NFL began when he was "5 or 6 years old."

"I was holding the gate for my dad when he was feeding cattle, and I told him, 'I'm going to play pro ball,' and he looked at me like I was crazy," Greenway said

Greenway's father, Alan, told him the goal was possible to achieve with a lot of hard work, the Viking recalled.

"It was one of those moments you just never forget as a kid," Greenway said. "You realize growing up in that environment on the farm and in that community was a reason I not only had success at Iowa but also have 11 years of success here ... It was all because of not only who I am, but what made me who I am by my parents, my background, my farming background and that community."

Greenway called it an honor to play nine-man football and carry the torch for all the kids who grow up in small towns with big dreams.

The University of Iowa product was selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Vikings and said he accomplished all of his goals in his career with the exception of winning the Super Bowl.

When he signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings at the beginning of the 2016-17 season, he said it would likely be his last. Following the Jan. 1 regular season finale, Greenway felt like he was "90 percent retired." He explained he wanted to make sure he was prepared to call it quits and didn't want second thoughts about still playing. He said he never discussed potential contracts with the Vikings during this offseason.

On Tuesday, Greenway thanked former teammates, coaches, the Vikings personnel department, media and more. He also specifically named his high school football coach, Myron Steffen, for instilling a belief "that I could go do something bigger," said Greenway, who led his high school to state football titles in 1999 and 2000.

He said Eric Denning, now Mount Vernon's activities director, helped put the thought of "doing something bigger than playing small-town college football, to really go play at a high level" in his mind.

Greenway called himself "a microcosm" of his parents, Alan and Julie Greenway, who he emotionally thanked repeatedly. He said his mother still runs the family farm near Mount Vernon, despite Alan Greenway losing a battle to leukemia at 56 years old in 2014.

"He's the most amazing man in the world, hands down," Greenway said. "I'm so proud to carry the name that he gave me and hold it to a high standard."

Greenway, who finished his career with 1,334 career tackles, said his NFL experience would not have been the same had he played anywhere else.

"Because I grew up in South Dakota, to Iowa, to here, I had so many fans and family members who could come to games," Greenway said. "Thinking back to 2006, my wife, her goal was (for me) to be drafted by anybody south of Iowa. Then we go to Minnesota, but now looking back it was an incredible opportunity."