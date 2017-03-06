ICE RACING: Erickson controls points lead
LAPORTE -- Sunny and warm temperatures made the racing surface on Garfield Lake in Laporte wet and sloppy. But the Garfield Lake ice racers and fans enjoyed the warmth and put on a great show Sunday.
The battle for the points lead between Doyle Erickson and Shannon George once again is in Erickson's favor following another feature and two heat wins. Erickson leads with 603 points to 595 for George.
This Sunday may be the final points race of the season, creating a battle with the overall season points championship on the line. Racing starts at noon.
Race Set No. 1
Feature winner - John Hadrava
2nd - Doyle Erickson
3rd - Charlie Doughty
4th - Jared Miller
5th - Shannon George
Heat 1 Winner - Doyle Erickson,
Heat 2 Winner - Deke Donat
Consolation Winner - Bob LaRose
Race Set No. 2
Feature Winner - Doyle Erickson
2nd - John Hadrava
3rd - Jared Miller
4th - Shannon George
5th - Bob LaRose
Heat 1 Winner - Shannon George
Heat 2 Winner - Doyle Erickson
Consolation Winner - Cat Donat