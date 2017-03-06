Search
    ICE RACING: Erickson controls points lead

    By Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer Today at 9:11 p.m.
    Drivers endured wet and sloppy conditions during Sunday’s ice races on Garfield Lake in Laporte. The recent warm weather could spell the end of the season this Sunday. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)1 / 12
    The race track was wet and sloppy but the racers put on a great show on Sunday. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)7 / 12
    John Hadrava won the first feature on Sunday. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)8 / 12
    Doyle Erickson regained his point lead winning the second feature on Sunday. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)9 / 12
    LAPORTE -- Sunny and warm temperatures made the racing surface on Garfield Lake in Laporte wet and sloppy. But the Garfield Lake ice racers and fans enjoyed the warmth and put on a great show Sunday.

    The battle for the points lead between Doyle Erickson and Shannon George once again is in Erickson's favor following another feature and two heat wins. Erickson leads with 603 points to 595 for George.

    This Sunday may be the final points race of the season, creating a battle with the overall season points championship on the line. Racing starts at noon.

    Race Set No. 1

    Feature winner - John Hadrava

    2nd - Doyle Erickson

    3rd - Charlie Doughty

    4th - Jared Miller

    5th - Shannon George

    Heat 1 Winner - Doyle Erickson,

    Heat 2 Winner - Deke Donat

    Consolation Winner - Bob LaRose

    Race Set No. 2

    Feature Winner - Doyle Erickson

    2nd - John Hadrava

    3rd - Jared Miller

    4th - Shannon George

    5th - Bob LaRose

    Heat 1 Winner - Shannon George

    Heat 2 Winner - Doyle Erickson

    Consolation Winner - Cat Donat

