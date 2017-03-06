ICE RACING: Erickson controls points lead

The battle for the points lead between Doyle Erickson and Shannon George once again is in Erickson's favor following another feature and two heat wins. Erickson leads with 603 points to 595 for George.

This Sunday may be the final points race of the season, creating a battle with the overall season points championship on the line. Racing starts at noon.

Race Set No. 1

Feature winner - John Hadrava

2nd - Doyle Erickson

3rd - Charlie Doughty

4th - Jared Miller

5th - Shannon George

Heat 1 Winner - Doyle Erickson,

Heat 2 Winner - Deke Donat

Consolation Winner - Bob LaRose

Race Set No. 2

Feature Winner - Doyle Erickson

2nd - John Hadrava

3rd - Jared Miller

4th - Shannon George

5th - Bob LaRose

Heat 1 Winner - Shannon George

Heat 2 Winner - Doyle Erickson

Consolation Winner - Cat Donat