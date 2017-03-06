Twins' Rule 5 pick follows Rule 1: 'Shut up and listen'

Speaking of pitcher Justin Haley, Twins manager Paul Molitor tweaked that term recently.

"He's got good eyes," Molitor said. "You see competitiveness."

On the mound?

"All the time, really," Molitor said. "He's an interesting character. Very competitive. Very quiet. Kind of like how he's going about it."

When it was mentioned that the Rule 5 draft pick out of the Boston Red Sox system was a certified lifeguard in his California youth, Molitor chuckled.

"He's alert—hopefully," he said.

Haley, 25, has made it a point of staying alert this spring. The 2012 sixth-round draft pick out of Fresno State has been soaking up information at every turn. The Twins must keep him on their 25-man roster all season or they have to offer him back to the Red Sox.

"I've definitely made it a point, to kind of put it crudely, to shut up and listen," he said, "I came over here with open eyes and open ears."

Four springs ago, another right-hander taken out of the Red Sox system via the Rule 5 draft quietly did what was asked of him and headed north with the Twins. Four years later, Ryan Pressly appears ready to take off as a high-end weapon at the back of the Twins' bullpen.

Wherever Pressly goes, you can usually find Haley.

"He's been one of the guys I've been listening to," Haley said. "I stand next to him in (batting practice) just to hear him talk. Whatever information he has to throw out there, his experiences, I listen. I try to ask him questions. I'm always asking somebody a question. I'm always trying to look for some sort of information."

A starter for all but 12 of his 118 minor-league outings, Haley is trying to pick up the secrets of a successful conversion to a swingman role, especially in a big-league bullpen where roles are typically narrowly defined.

He says pitching coach Neil Allen and bullpen coach Eddie Guardado have been "giving me a little flak" for his serious approach and one-directional intake mode.

"They say, 'Hey, you never talk. You don't have anything to say?' " Haley said.

Haley's approach was instilled in him from a young age by his father.

"If I'm talking, I'm taking up airtime that somebody else could be telling me something I could be learning," he said. "That's how my dad always taught me: If you're talking, you're not learning."

So Haley holds his tongue in group settings, and certainly isn't about to pipe up with a suggestion of how things were done with the Red Sox.

"I feel every second I can be listening to somebody, even if they're just cracking a joke or talking about this day they did this against so and so, I can learn something from that," he said.

Haley, whose fastball clocks in at 90-92 mph, posted a 0.38 earned-run average in five outings for Escogido in the Dominican Winter League.

"Whatever they need from me, whatever role, what I can make work I'm going to make work. I'm going to put all my effort into it," he said.