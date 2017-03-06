Wild D Folin sidelined three weeks with injury

Folin was checked into the boards by San Jose forward Kevin Labanc during the first period of Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Sharks. Labanc received a two-minute penalty for boarding on the play.

Folin, who did not return to the contest, has recorded two goals, five assists and 24 penalty minutes in 44 games this season.

The 26-year-old Swede has scored four career goals, set up 18 others and collected 48 penalty minutes in 111 contests - all with the Wild.