An ice rink currently sits underneath the basketball court at Target Center, the Timberwolves' home arena. The rink was used for Disney On Ice this past weekend and will be used again this coming weekend for the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament.

Humidity from an unseasonably warm day in Minneapolis resulted in condensation on the court.

Minnesota vice president of communications Brad Ruiter said the decision to postpone Monday's game was ultimately up to the NBA.

Portland coach Terry Stotts said his players expressed concern about the conditions of the court prior to Monday's scheduled game. Some players participated in warmups but were removed from the court about an hour before the scheduled tip-off.

Minnesota and Portland are both battling for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers are currently the first team on the outside of the playoff picture at 26-36, while the Timberwolves are not far behind at 25-37.

These two teams still face each other three times in the final stretch of the season, including the make-up game. The clubs play at Portland on March 25 and in Minnesota on April 6.