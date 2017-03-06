Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Gophers coach Pitino named Big Ten coach of the year

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:55 p.m.
    Minnesota Gophers head coach Richard Pitino coaches against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Williams Arena on March 2. Brad Rempel / USA TODAY Sports

    MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino was named the Big Ten coach of the year by media and coaches on Monday, March 6.

    Pitino has led the Gophers to a 23-8 record this season, following last season’s 8-23 mark.

    “I always did feel like we would turn the corner,” Pitino told the Big Ten Network. “But the difficult thing was that we had five new players, really six with Davonte Fitzgerald getting hurt. For our guys with a young team with a lot of newcomers who played significant minutes, it’s a testament to them that we were able to win 23 games.”

    The Gophers finished with an 11-7 conference record. The 23 wins ties a school record and marks the NCAA’s most improved team from last season.

    Jim Dutcher was the last Gophers coach to win the award in 1981-82.

    Explore related topics:sportsGophersbasketballminnesota
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement