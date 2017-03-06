Gophers coach Pitino named Big Ten coach of the year

Pitino has led the Gophers to a 23-8 record this season, following last season’s 8-23 mark.

“I always did feel like we would turn the corner,” Pitino told the Big Ten Network. “But the difficult thing was that we had five new players, really six with Davonte Fitzgerald getting hurt. For our guys with a young team with a lot of newcomers who played significant minutes, it’s a testament to them that we were able to win 23 games.”

The Gophers finished with an 11-7 conference record. The 23 wins ties a school record and marks the NCAA’s most improved team from last season.

Jim Dutcher was the last Gophers coach to win the award in 1981-82.