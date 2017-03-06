The signing comes less than a week after the Golden Knights officially because the NHL's 31st team. Las Vegas will begin play in the 2017-18 season.

"I think what's impressive with Reid is a real high skill level and yet a guy that's able to play a big, strong, heavy game," Golden Knights assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon said via the team's website. "When we project Reid, we think his game will evolve as he becomes a pro."

The 21-year-old Duke is in his third season with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League. The Calgary native has established career highs of 35 goals and 32 assists in 54 games this season.

Duke played for McCrimmon in the previous two seasons, amassing a combined 53 goals and 60 assists in 120 games for the Wheat Kings.

"We believe he's going to be an NHL player," McCrimmon said. "It's real exciting for us to be bringing Reid into the Golden Knights organization."

The 6-foot, 190-pound Duke is expected to join Las Vegas for its Development Camp in the summer.

The NHL expansion draft will be held June 21.