Wild send Graovac back to minors
The Minnesota Wild reassigned forward Tyler Graovac to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League on Monday.
Graovac, 23, has seven goals, one assist and a plus-6 rating in 49 games with Minnesota this season, as well as eight points for its AHL affiliate.
The 6-foot-5, 212-pound native of Brampton, Ontario, owns eight points in 54 career NHL contests with Minnesota and 95 points (46 goals, 49 assists) in 186 AHL games with Iowa.
Graovac was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL draft.