Petition calls for '17 Open to move from Trump course

The petition, which is addressed to U.S. Golf Association CEO Mike Davis and LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan, states that holding the tournament at Trump National will give millions of dollars in revenue, free advertising and branding to President Donald Trump.

"Golf is a sport that carries a long history of sexism, racism and mistreatment of those with disabilities," said Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of UltraViolet. "Up until 1961, people of color were banned from participating in the PGA Tour, and the sport once banned Casey Martin, born with a leg birth defect, from using a golf cart.

"That's why it is so upsetting to see the USGA and LPGA continue to associate the sport with a racist, serial sexual abuser, who mocks people with disabilities. The USGA and LPGA need to send a clear signal to young golfers, including women, people of color and people with disabilities that it stands for inclusiveness, and move the upcoming U.S. Women's Open from Trump National Golf Course."

U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Edward Markey (D-Mass.) and Dick Blumenthal (D-Conn.) sent a letter to Davis late last year asking that the tournament be moved because of comments Trump made during the presidential campaign, but the USGA and LPGA Tour have not budged.

The PGA Tour, under pressure, canceled the 2015 Grand Slam of Golf, which was scheduled for Trump National Golf Club-Los Angeles.

The Tour also moved the WGC-Cadillac Championship from the Blue Monster Course at Trump National Doral in Miami to Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, where it was played last week.

The 2017 U.S. Women's Open Tournament is scheduled for July 13-16.