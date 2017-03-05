The Gophers' best winning streak in two decades came to a screeching halt Sunday, 66-49, in a place that so often has yielded woes for a men's basketball team that has now lost seven straight games to Wisconsin, their most bitter rival.

In a supper-time tipoff against the Badgers, the Gophers looked far from the team that won eight straight games leading to a chance to upset No. 22 Wisconsin, a once-slumping team that had lost five of its past six games.

"I think we played very, very poorly in the second half," coach Richard Pitino said. "Offensively (we had) no flow. I'm not sure if it was the foul trouble, but we were not confident in what we were doing."

The Gophers' painful memories persisted in another loss at Kohl Center.

They haven't won here since Amir Coffey, their second leading scorer Sunday, was 12 years old, a streak of losses in Wisconsin that dates back to January 2009 and spans six games.

"We did not play an intelligent game today," Pitino said.

Even after a strong first half when it seemed the Gophers had the talent and poise to knock off the Badgers, shades of years past returned.

A one-time six-point lead diminished, and the Gophers surrendered an 18-2 run in the second half that allowed the Badgers to pull away.

The Gophers trailed the final 15 minutes and didn't get within five points in the final 12. Minnesota managed only 20 points in the final 22 minutes.

"They want on a run and we had a couple minute stretch where we couldn't score," said Coffey, who contributed 13 points. "Kind of got stagnant and stopped moving. You can't do that as you could see. That stretch just killed us."

Coffey and Nate Mason (a game-high 17 points) were the lone Gophers that excelled on a night the team shot just 32 percent.

They had little answer for Wisconsin's three-point shooting, watching as the Badgers hit 10 of 18 treys compared to just 3 of 13 long-range shots for the Gophers.

"We played very poor defense in the second half," Pitino said. "It wasn't very good. The execution was very poor."

Power forward Jordan Murphy was in foul trouble much of the game and played only 14 minutes, which was a major reason the Gophers' offense looked out of sorts.

Beyond that, the Gophers said the foul calls affected their play.

"We let the refs get to us and it played a factor in everything we did," Mason said. "We didn't move the ball as well as we should and we didn't get good looks. We need to get back in the gym, get our flow back right, and stop complaining so much."

A stagnant offense and uncharacteristically poor perimeter defense led to another finish for Minnesota behind Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings. The Badgers have closed each regular season since 1998 higher than the Gophers in the Big Ten standings. Had the Gophers won Sunday, they would have finished second in the conference, ahead of Wisconsin. Instead, they close the regular season 23-8 overall and in fourth in the Big Ten with an 11-7 conference record.

The Gophers haven't beaten the Badgers since January 2014, when this group of Wisconsin seniors, who were celebrated Sunday before their final game at Kohl Center, were freshmen.

Those seniors led Wisconsin again. Bronson Koenig scored 17 points, and fellow seniors Zak Showalter and Nigel Hayes each added a dozen points.

"Obviously we're disappointed right now with the way that we played," Coffey said. "But then again if you look on the bright side we won the last eight out of nine."