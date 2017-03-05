Flying west from Palm Beach International Airport to join Team Puerto Rico in Scottsdale, Ariz., would be the easy part. More pressing by far would be checking in with his father, Hector Sr., to make sure his passport could be updated in time to watch his son pitch in the World Baseball Classic for the first time on Saturday.

The family has known for several months now that Santiago, 29, would be part of the WBC rotation for the island territory his grandparents left generations ago. Somehow, Hector Sr., formerly a professional flooring installer in Newark, N.J., failed to realize his passport had expired.

With Puerto Rico's first-round pool play in Jalisco, Mexico, this suddenly became a problem.

"He just found out a week ago," Santiago said. "He's been going back forth, trying to get it done. He's trying to see if he can get it expedited or drive up to New York somewhere and see if he can go in the office and get it that same day."

Hector Sr. has seen his son pitch many times in person, but this is different. This time there is ethnic pride at stake.

Bracketed by New York Mets right-hander Seth Lugo and Twins teammate Jose Berrios in Puerto Rico's rotation, Santiago is even more upbeat than usual about an opportunity he had to bypass four years ago. Back then he was just coming into prominence on the Chicago White Sox's pitching staff.

Edwin Rodriguez, the former Twins scout and Miami Marlins manager who will again manage Puerto Rico's WBC entry, eventually had to tell Santiago he should stay in White Sox camp for the sake of his career. Reluctantly, the lefty had to agree.

This time, coming off an $8 million agreement via the arbitration system, there is no confusion for Santiago.

None, that is, beyond whether both of his parents will be able to make the trip to Mexico by next weekend. Lourdez Concepcion, the pitcher's mother, will be there; her passport is still active.

It's his father that is providing the drama — as usual.

"Oh, man, he's so excited about it," Santiago said. "I think he already ordered his (Puerto Rico) jersey. He got it custom-made as soon as he found out I was going."

He paused and offered a sideways grin, thinking of a man who used to umpire three youth-league games in a single day, just to be around the game he loved. Hector Sr. would give the $40 game checks back to the league just to keep the fields and equipment up to par.

"I don't know if he's trying to trick me into thinking his passport's not working and just show up," Santiago said. "Like, 'Surprise! I'm here!' That's what he usually does. He'll just wind up being somewhere and won't even tell me."

There were plenty of father-son talks in advance of the 2013 WBC. In the end, despite the family's shared disappointment, it was agreed that the White Sox should come first as Santiago vied for a spot in their rotation.

"He was disappointed we didn't get to go in '13," Santiago said. "He knew what happened and what was going on."

Santiago's maternal grandfather, called "Muncho," died in the past few years, and his widow Nelly Rodriguez doesn't travel much outside of New Jersey now that she's in her 80s. That won't stop her grandson from trying to get her to Jalisco by next weekend as well.

"I don't think she's seen me play yet," Santiago said. "She came to a Yankee game one time, but I didn't play. I try to invite her out to Puerto Rico for all kinds of stuff. I got her to come down for my wedding. I don't know how but I did."

Maybe the chance to see her grandson pitch with "Puerto Rico" across his chest will get her on that plane. Like everything else in the Santiago sphere, it will be a family decision.

"My family doesn't want you buying tickets for them," he said. "They're like, 'No, no, no. We can watch it on TV.' Something like (the WBC) is a pretty cool experience. I'll talk to my parents and see if we can set that up."

First, however, Hector Sr. needs to get that fresh passport issued. His son, ever optimistic, is hoping for the best.

"He should be able to get it done by then," he said. "He doesn't want to miss a Thursday night baseball game, so he's probably not going to miss a WBC game that I'm pitching. I don't think he's going to miss this."