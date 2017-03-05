That move from the Wild came as a part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as Casey's wish was the meet the Wild. It just so happens that also marked a landmark milestone in Make-A-Wish Minnesota's 35-year history, as Carter will become the 5,000th wish recipient in Minnesota.

Casey, a native of Breckenridge, was diagnosed with a rare form of muscle cancer 15 months ago, and has endured aggressive chemotherapy and radiation treatments in the aftermath. A high school hockey defenseman himself, that passion inspired his wish to meet the Wild.

Wild Coach Bruce Boudreau conducted a brief press conference before Casey officially became a member of the organization for the day.

Boudreau told Casey's mother, Shanna, father, Carl, and brother, Justin, that "we have a new player in town and we're going to make sure he's part of our group. Carter's had a little bit of rough luck lately, but we're going to make sure he's right back on track for us.

"It's my honor to be able to sign this [contract] and have you be part of the Wild. I know you're going to in any way you can bring us the championship this year."

Carter was then given a pen and signed the contract.

"That was great," Boudreau said. "It puts everything in perspective. We are out here worrying about little things that happen during the course of the game, while this young gentleman is fighting for his life. It puts everything in perspective."

Casey had a busy schedule after signing his contract, which included a press box tour, an arena tour and a locker room tour, among other things. He also got to watch warm-ups from the penalty box.

He also was given a team sweater with his name and the number "7" on it by Boudreau.