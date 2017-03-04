Top highlights from the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament

"It's great," Kerkvliet said. "I think it's fun, because I'm not the only one on this journey. I have two great teammates along with me."

But each has taken a different path.

Gliva is the steadfast leader of a rising Spartans squad.

"The Simley Spartan team has learned how to train, learned how to act, learned how to win and lose with class," Simley coach Will Short said. "And Jake Gliva has been a big part of that process with these young kids. He teaches them how to be wrestlers. ... He's what you want to mold your kids around."

Jackson said he has gone through a lot this season, ranging from family issues to violations. It all kept him off the mat until about January. He didn't think he'd wrestle this season. But Short said when Jackson focused on wrestling again, "He did a really good job."

"Winning state and stuff, it's really shocking," Jackson said.

Then there's Kerkvliet, who was impressive as a freshman, winning a state title at 170 pounds, but he was downright dominant over the weekend, winning every match by technical fall or pin.

"It didn't happen by accident," Short said. "That young man trains his tail off. He lifts, he runs, he works on his skills all the time. He is constantly working on his wrestling game. He does not take days off, and his goal is to represent the United States at the World Championships. This is just a stepping stone to the goal that he's trying to achieve."

WINNER WITHOUT WRESTLING

Moorhead senior Sam Grove was right where he expected to be. It was right where he wanted to be. Grove was in the Minnesota Class 3A state wrestling championship match at 195 pounds at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, March 4.

It was something he wanted since he was in seventh grade and watched former Moorhead wrestler Chase Morlock win Moorhead's last state title in 2012. The want only grew when he lost in the state championship match as a junior.

This was Grove's senior moment. It was his moment to cement himself as the best wrestler in Moorhead history.

And then he won without even having to wrestle.

"I got the end goal, but, for me, I really wanted to end my season with one good, last match to get that final goal," Grove said.

St. Cloud Tech's No. 3-ranked Tyler Hugg was unable to wrestle in the championship match, after he got a concussion in the semifinals. Hugg was concussed on a slam that was deemed illegal by Eastview's Mike Delich with 38 seconds left in the second period.

Hugg was awarded the win, but could not wrestle against Grove. Despite struggling to walk, Hugg still made it out to the mat to shake Grove's hand.

"I have huge respect for Hugg and his whole family. He's a great competitor," Grove said. "Once I heard it was for sure, I thought, 'I'm done,' so it was a feeling of relief, but there was disappointment."

FINALLY A CHAMP

It was a long road to the top of the podium for Totino-Grace senior Jared Florell.

There were the near-misses: a second place in 2015 and a fourth-place finish last year in a tournament he entered as the top seed.

Then there were the injuries, such as the knee cap, which he said dislocates "often." The most recent occurrence was about two weeks ago.

But it all made his championship moment a bit sweeter on Saturday, when he won the Class 2A, 182-pound tournament.

"It can't be beat," he said of the feeling. "I've been wrestling since pretty much I could walk, so this is what all that hard work was coming to. Just the best feeling in the world."

WRESTLER GOES 45-0

Stillwater wrestling coach Rich Keller said he saw this type of season coming from eighth-grader Reid Ballantyne for the past four or five years as Ballantyne climbed through the youth program.

Not likely.

Sure, Keller undoubtedly noticed Ballantyne's talent, but this type of season? That would have been hard for anyone to predict.

Ballantyne completed a perfect 45-0 season with a 7-1 win over Apple Valley freshman Regan Schrempp in the Class 3A, 106-pound title match Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

"I saw it coming for a long time," Keller clarified. "You still don't know what's going to happen, but he's excited, it's exciting for our program. It's been awhile."

For Ballantyne, the moment represented 11 years of work coming to fruition. He has traveled around the country to compete in matches and tournaments leading up to this season, but he always had a soft spot for the state tournament.

"I've been coming down here since I was 5 or 6," he said. "This has always been one of my big goals was to just be on the final mat and win."

It almost didn't happen, as Ballantyne was pushed to overtime in the semifinals by Maple Grove freshman Joey Thompson. That's where Ballantyne delivered the match-winning takedown to survive and advance.

QUICK AND EASY

It took Apple Valley junior Gable Steveson all of 10 seconds to pin Anoka junior Brandon Frankfurth to win the Class 3A, 285-pound division to secure his third state title.

The performance drew an audible reaction from the crowd.

"A heavyweight pinning somebody so quick really doesn't happen," said Steveson, who weighs only about 245 pounds. "Normally a heavyweight goes to triple-overtime, 0-0 match. So me going out there and putting on a show for the crowd, I think they really like it."

BACK FROM BROKEN

Kasson-Mantorville senior Brady Berge received a rare standing ovation when he locked up his fourth and final state title with a win in the Class 2A, 160-pound division.

It would have been five state titles had the Penn State commit not broken his leg in the semifinals last year, forcing him to watch the final from the stands.

"Things like last year happen," Berge said. "Maybe going into last year I didn't really realize that. I really probably thought I was invincible ... as in no way in heck I was getting hurt, but it happened. ... The thing I took from it is to cherish these moments."

Chris Murphy of Forum News Service contributed to this report