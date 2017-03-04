GIRLS BASKETBALL: Red Lake surges in sub-section semis

It was the Warriors’ game from end to end, as Red Lake (22-2) used a 9-0 run to start and followed with a separate 10-0 spurt for a 19-2 advantage.

“Once we get a lead, we’re never looking back. Always looking forward,” Warrior assistant coach Nolan Desjarlait said. “We always want to distance ourselves once we get that big lead.”

Another 9-0 run put the Warriors in a 34-8 lead, and a Danielle Seki baseline drive and layup gave Red Lake a 41-16 halftime advantage.

The Bears (13-12) couldn’t climb out of its first-half hole, as the Warriors kept up the pressure. The difference hit 30 midway through the second, and they cruised from there. Cassidy Defoe’s deep three with a minute left served as the exclamation point in the 66-41 victory.

Alexis Desjarlait poured in a game-high 17, while Angel McClain added 14 and Grace White 10. Seki pitched in nine and Gerika Kingbird eight in the balanced effort.

“It’s a big plus when the other girls step up other than our other main two players,” said Desjarlait. “When we play as a team, team ball with all five players, we’re running on all cylinders.”

The Warriors advance to the section semifinals, taking on Clearbrook-Gonvick at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, in Thief River Falls.

“We’re taking it just one game at a time,” Desjarlait said. “But longevity-wise, we know that we can go a lot further than what we’ve done in year’s past.”

Red Lake 66, Lake of the Woods 41

RL 41 25 -- 66

LOTW 16 25 -- 41

Red Lake: Desjarlait 17, A. McClain 14, White 10, Seki 9, Kingbird 8, Defoe 3, K. McClain 2, Chaboyea 2, S. Roy 1.

Lake of the Woods: Sonstegard 13, Draper 9, Hufnagle 5, Johnson 4, Moeller 4, Aery 2, Plutko 2, Strohl 2.