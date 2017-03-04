The senior standout for the C-G girls basketball team put up 36 points in the 60-52 win as the Bears ran away late, advancing to the final four in the section tournament.

“Liz is a team leader. She leads by example, and she’s been doing it all season long,” Clearbrook-Gonvick head coach Ross Faldet said. “She always plays her best games on the big stages against the best opponents, and today was no exception.”

“As a senior, it’s a lot more intense and the stakes are a lot higher because (if we lose), it is gonna be my last game, not just for the season anymore,” Bodensteiner added. “We always focus on unity as one, playing with chemistry because that’s what’s gonna win the games. I think today we definitely had that chemistry.”

The Bears (19-9) couldn’t separate from the Greyhounds (19-9) early, however, as both teams traded small leads back and forth. Despite 16 points by the break for Bodensteiner, the teams were deadlocked at 23-23, fitting for a tight opening half.

The difference came midway through the second.

Bodensteiner scored the Bears’ first 11 points of the second half -- and 27 of 34 total by that point -- as C-G took a one-point advantage. Fosston grabbed back the lead on an Emma Viken bucket down low, but Clearbrook-Gonvick took off soon after and never looked back.

With a 7-0 run, the Bears opened up a 47-39 advantage through Brynn Hetland’s putback down low. It got as close as four late, but C-G held on, converting enough free throws down the stretch for the 60-52 win.

“It’s always big to make your bunnies and your free throws. Those win championships,” said Bodensteiner. “We need the small shots to get to the big games, so it’s important to make sure that we’re focused.”

The Bears advance to the 8A East sub-section final at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, where they will meet up with top-seeded Red Lake in Thief River Falls.

“There isn’t a team in the section that we can’t lose to… But we also believe that there isn’t a team in the section that we can’t beat,” said Faldet. “We’re very confident in who we are... It’s all about doing the things that we’re successful doing. If we do that, we can give (Red Lake) a run for their money.”

Clearbrook-Gonvick 60, Fosston 52

CG 23 37 -- 60

FHS 23 29 -- 52

Clearbrook-Gonvick: Bodensteiner 36, Hetland 8, Skinaway 6, Faldet 5, Taflin 5.

Fosston: J. Hubbard 14, Curfman 10, Manecke 10, T. Hubbard 8, Non 4, Viken 4, Vig 2.