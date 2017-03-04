Search
    WRESTLING: B/CL-B duo takes sixth at state tournament

    By Austin Monteith Today at 10:35 p.m.
    Johnathan Smid of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena competes in the Minnesota Class A individual state wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Michael Vosburg/Forum News Service)

    ST. PAUL -- Johnathan Smid’s postseason run came to an end in the semifinals of Saturday’s Class A individual state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

    The Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena senior finished in sixth place after being pinned by Dominik Vacura of Badger/Greenbush-Middle River in 1:44 in the 195-pound fifth-place match.

    Smid went 2-0 Friday to advance to Saturday’s semifinals where he dropped a close 2-1 decision to Jacob Bennett of Zumbrota.

    “He wrestled a great semifinals match,” Bears head coach Jay Reiplinger said. “Right at the end of the match he got what we thought might be a reversal but the ref only gave him an escape out of it so it was a real tight match. He wrestled well.”

    Smid then lost to Jason Kasella of Royalton/Upsala by an identical 2-1 score in the consolation semifinals which sent the B/CL-B wrestler to the fifth-place match.

    All together, six of the Bears’ seven wrestlers that qualified for state won a match in the tournament with Smid and sophomore Ian Frenzel claiming sixth-place finishes.

    “I was real proud of them,” Reiplinger said. “We had seven of them in the tournament and six of them won matches. I believe there were five of them that made it to the top eight in the state and two of them placed sixth.”

    Besides Smid, a quartet of B/CL-B wrestlers were in action in the consolation bracket Saturday.

    Frenzel placed sixth at 152 pounds after dropping a 9-5 decision in the fifth-place match to Matt Schindler of Eden Valley/Watkins. Earlier, Frenzel won his consolation quarterfinal match 2-0 but fell in the consolation semifinals 8-4.

    Freshman Trevor Janssen fell in the consolation quarterfinals to Landon Byer of Frazee by fall in 2:26 at 106 pounds.

    Junior Hunter Wilcowski lost in the 220-pound consolation quarterfinals to Grant Ludwig of Paynesville by pin in 1:48.

    Junior Chase Johnson was also eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals by pin to Alex Aarsvold of Pine Island in 2:38 at 285 pounds.

    Two other Bears -- seniors Mason Preston and David Foster -- made it to the state tournament but were eliminated on Friday.

    Whalen falls in consolation round

    Xavier Whalen of Bemidji was eliminated from the Class AA individual state tournament in a consolation quarterfinal round match Saturday.

    The BHS senior was pinned by St. Peter’s Tony Putz in 4:31 in the 285-pound bout to end his tournament.

    Three other Lumberjacks -- Bryce Golden, Jon Solum and Chance Hinrichs -- competed in the tournament and were eliminated on Friday.

    Austin Monteith

    Austin Monteith is a sports reporter for the Bemidji Pioneer. He is an Illinois native and a Butler University graduate. Follow him on Twitter @amonteith92.

    amonteith@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9787
