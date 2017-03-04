WRESTLING: B/CL-B duo takes sixth at state tournament

The Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena senior finished in sixth place after being pinned by Dominik Vacura of Badger/Greenbush-Middle River in 1:44 in the 195-pound fifth-place match.

Smid went 2-0 Friday to advance to Saturday’s semifinals where he dropped a close 2-1 decision to Jacob Bennett of Zumbrota.

“He wrestled a great semifinals match,” Bears head coach Jay Reiplinger said. “Right at the end of the match he got what we thought might be a reversal but the ref only gave him an escape out of it so it was a real tight match. He wrestled well.”

Smid then lost to Jason Kasella of Royalton/Upsala by an identical 2-1 score in the consolation semifinals which sent the B/CL-B wrestler to the fifth-place match.

All together, six of the Bears’ seven wrestlers that qualified for state won a match in the tournament with Smid and sophomore Ian Frenzel claiming sixth-place finishes.

“I was real proud of them,” Reiplinger said. “We had seven of them in the tournament and six of them won matches. I believe there were five of them that made it to the top eight in the state and two of them placed sixth.”

Besides Smid, a quartet of B/CL-B wrestlers were in action in the consolation bracket Saturday.

Frenzel placed sixth at 152 pounds after dropping a 9-5 decision in the fifth-place match to Matt Schindler of Eden Valley/Watkins. Earlier, Frenzel won his consolation quarterfinal match 2-0 but fell in the consolation semifinals 8-4.

Freshman Trevor Janssen fell in the consolation quarterfinals to Landon Byer of Frazee by fall in 2:26 at 106 pounds.

Junior Hunter Wilcowski lost in the 220-pound consolation quarterfinals to Grant Ludwig of Paynesville by pin in 1:48.

Junior Chase Johnson was also eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals by pin to Alex Aarsvold of Pine Island in 2:38 at 285 pounds.

Two other Bears -- seniors Mason Preston and David Foster -- made it to the state tournament but were eliminated on Friday.

Xavier Whalen of Bemidji was eliminated from the Class AA individual state tournament in a consolation quarterfinal round match Saturday.

The BHS senior was pinned by St. Peter’s Tony Putz in 4:31 in the 285-pound bout to end his tournament.

Three other Lumberjacks -- Bryce Golden, Jon Solum and Chance Hinrichs -- competed in the tournament and were eliminated on Friday.