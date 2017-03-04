'Mumpsy' Parise, Pominville returning to action Sunday

"Yeah, everyone is calling us that," Pominville said of the new nickname.

Parise and Pominville were present for Saturday's practice and both intend to play in Sunday's game against the San Jose Sharks.

"They looked fine," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "I mean they haven't played for awhile. ... I thought the whole practice had a lot of energy in it. They looked OK. They will tell me how they feel (on Sunday) and then we'll go from there."

Thanks to the NHL mandated bye week, coupled with the mumps diagnosis, Parise and Pominville have only skated twice in the past week and a half with 20 games scheduled over the next 35 nights.

"It feels like it's been a long time," Parise said. "It's nice to be back."

It was the latest setback for Parise, who has already suffered through a lower-body injury and three cases of strep throat this season. He has missed 12 games.

"Yeah, I don't know what's going on," he said. "I feel better now. Actually, I never really felt bad."

Parise said his only symptom was a little lump in his neck, not a swollen jaw, the telltale sign of mumps for most victims.

"I was really surprised when my test came back positive," Parise said. "I had to stay a good distance away from (the kids) just as a little safety for the last five or six days. That was a little challenging. That's never fun. A lot of Clorox wipes around the house. A lot of washing the hands. A lot of wearing a mask around the house.

"I just sat around the house," Parise added. "I never left the house. I'd get a couple weird looks if I did. It was pretty boring staying home and not doing much."

Pominville, meanwhile, showed more of the regular symptoms.

"I was sleeping on one side and felt the side of my face being sore," he said. "I woke up the next day and my face was swollen. I just called (athletics trainer John Worley) right away and he said to go to the doctor, and the funny part is, when I showed up there, Zach was there without me knowing it."

Pominville, like Parise, was put in isolation in his own house.

"I was in my room pretty much the whole time," Pominville said. "My wife would bring me my food in the room. I think the toughest part about it is, with it being public, everyone knows, so now when I walk around, everyone is kind of looking at me like, 'What are you doing out here?' "

Aside from Parise and Pominville, assistant coach Scott Stevens was also back for Saturday's practice, as the Wild hope the mumps are in the rearview mirror.

"I hope they're behind us and not anywhere around us," Boudreau said. "We will see."