WRESTLING: B/CL-B’s Smid makes semifinals in Class A

Smid is the only Bear still alive in the championship bracket of the tournament but four of his teammates are still in action in consolation play.

Freshman Trevor Janssen (106 pounds), sophomore Ian Frenzel (152), and juniors Hunter Wilcowski (220) and Chase Johnson (285) are all in contention for a third-place finish.

Janssen won 6-0 in the first round but lost by technical fall in the quarterfinals. The freshman earned a 9-3 win to progress to today’s consolation quarterfinals.

Frenzel won a 7-3 first-round match before falling in a close 3-0 quarterfinal bout. The sophomore eked out a 2-0 win to make it to the consolation quarterfinals.

Wilcowski quickly earned a pin in 46 seconds to take his first-round match but lost 9-5 to move to the consolation bracket. The junior again won by pin in 4:59 to go on to the consolation quarterfinals.

Johnson narrowly won 5-4 in the first round but was pinned in 2:35 in the quarterfinals. In the consolation round, it was Johnson who pinned his opponent in 2:12 to move on to the consolation quarterfinals.

Mason Preston (160) earned a first-round win by sudden victory 9-7 but was pinned in the quarterfinals. The senior lost a close one in consolation play, 4-3, to end his tournament.

David Foster (170) hung in for most of his first-round match but was pinned in 5:46 as the senior was eliminated.

The tournament will conclude today with wrestling beginning in the morning and continuing throughout the day.