Munnerlyn seeking long-term deal with Vikings

"I'm looking for a four- or five-year deal; just somewhere I can finish my career at, and go from there," Munnerlyn said in a phone interview Friday. "I don't want a one- or two-year deal. I definitely don't want to do that. I want to get something longer, so I can settle in and see if I want to make (Minnesota) my home."

Munnerlyn, who turns 29 next month, also wants a raise from the $4.2 million base salary he made last season.

"Being an athlete, you always want that," he said. "The salary cap is coming up (to $167 million), and some older guys at my position are getting paid a little bit more. You always want a contract that is better than the previous one.

"I want the best deal for me and my family, and to be compensated (for) the stuff that I do at my position (of nickelback). It's not an easy position to play. I feel I'm one of the best at it. Last year, I was kind of slowed down by injuries, but I definitely feel like I'm one of the best at my position and I want to be definitely compensated for that."

Munnerlyn said two of his agents, Sean Kiernan and Jeffrey Nally of Select Sports Group, were scheduled to meet with Vikings executive vice president Rob Brzezinski at the NFL scouting combine Friday in Indianapolis.

After playing his first five seasons with Carolina, Munnerlyn, then represented by agent Hadley Engelhard, signed a three-year deal with the Vikings in March 2014. With bonuses, it wound up being worth $12.2 million.

Munnerlyn was in for 61.6 percent of Minnesota's snaps last season despite a sprained ankle that forced him to miss nearly two full games. Head coach Mike Zimmer on Thursday called nickelback "a much more valued position now," adding, "They're playing 70 percent of the time."

There was a column in the Charlotte Observer last month saying the Panthers should bring back Munnerlyn in free agency. Munnerlyn, who makes his offseason home in Charlotte, said he read it but that his first choice remains Minnesota.

"You never know," he said. "It's definitely a business, and I don't know what their situation is at cornerback. I haven't really looked into it. That's the team that drafted me, but I would love to go back to Minnesota with the great defense we have and try to finish it off better than we did last year. We definitely have some talent on defense, and I can definitely work with them."

Munnerlyn is one of the Vikings' 18 impending free agents. That includes linebacker Chad Greenway, who may decide by next week to retire.

A source said Friday the Vikings, in an expected procedural move, will retain exclusive rights free-agent offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles with a tender for one year at the NFL minimum of $690,000. Sirles said he has been told it soon will be offered, and that he will sign it.

"I'm excited about it,'' Sirles said. "I just want to go in and compete for a starting spot anywhere on the line. There's going to be competition, and you look forward to competing and trying to rise to the top.''

With the Vikings having numerous injuries on the offensive line, Sirles started 10 games last season. That included nine at right tackle, including the final seven.

A source said free-agent running back Matt Asiata plans to test the market and there is not a high probability he returns to the Vikings. Asiata has been on Minnesota's active roster since 2012.

Also Friday, Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans said at the combine he had a formal interview scheduled with the Vikings. With Teddy Bridgewater having suffered a serious knee injury and uncertainty over whether Shaun Hill will be re-signed, Minnesota is considering drafting a quarterback.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.