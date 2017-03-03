"I think that was a great signing by Minnesota," the veteran reliever said Friday. "Very underrated."

Traded to the Philadelphia Phillies after making 126 total outings for the Astros, Neshek saw first-hand the countless ways Castro can boost a pitching staff, whether it be through preparation, pitch framing, throwing out baserunners or his understated clubhouse presence and dry sense of humor.

"He was awesome," Neshek said. "He knew all the hitters, which removed the guesswork for us. With the guys they have there in Minnesota, I think he's the guy they need. I loved throwing to him."

According to a newer statistic called deserved run average, nearly every Astros pitcher benefited from Castro's skill in the area of pitch framing. Neshek believes those with heavy sink will see the biggest jump in their results, naming Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson as an example.

"He's really good with the sinkerball guys," Neshek said. "The guys with movement, he'll really help. He wants to get ahead of hitters. His thing is he wants to get that first strike for us and then let guys do their thing."

In Neshek's case, Castro's strong wrists and anticipation skills prompted the all-star sidewinder to flip in backdoor sliders to left-handed batters for the first time in his career. Typically, guys who drop down struggle with lefties, and Neshek has been no exception.

"You get to a point where you trust him and you try different things," he said. "He got me to try that slider to lefties because he would frame it and get that outside spot. It became a pitch that I could use."

The well-traveled Neshek made the 2014 All-Star Game at Target Field in his only season with the St. Louis Cardinals. He equates working with Castro, a 2013 all-star, to his breakthrough collaboration with seven-time all-star Yadier Molina.

"He is very similar to Yadi Molina in his preparation," Neshek said. "We'd have our pitcher-catcher meetings, and he knew everything."

Running game? Neshek said he wanted opponents to run on him when Castro was catching.

Toughness? Neshek recalls a stretch early last season when the Astros faced 12 straight right-handed starters and Castro, a lefty batter, never begged out of the lineup.

"They made him start for (almost) two weeks straight without an off day, and he did it without even complaining," Neshek said. "I'm going to say there was a three-month stretch where he gamed it up. I was like, 'I'm glad I'm a pitcher so I don't have to do what that guy does.'"

Neshek was surprised the Astros opted to take most of the two remaining years on Brian McCann's contract from the New York Yankees rather than attempt to re-sign Castro, a member of their organization for nine years. The Twins swooped in and locked up Castro for three years at $24.5 million total.

"Houston's really different in that they've got so many analytical guys (in the front office)," Neshek said. "I don't know how to say it in a nice way, but there's like an arrogance where they think they could find something better. They value something different. We would be in the clubhouse saying, 'How the heck are they analyzing us?'"

Neshek, 36, thinks the Astros will miss Castro. He will, too.

"It's going to be tough not having him this year," he said. "He's a funny guy, the kind of guy you want in your clubhouse. I miss him. Those are the guys you look back on and say, 'I'd love to play with him again.' He was one of those guys."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.