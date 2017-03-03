The Eagles hold the Vikings' first-round selection after the trade last season that sent quarterback Sam Bradford to Minnesota.

The Vikings finished the season tied with the Colts for the No. 14 position in the draft order as both teams were 8-8 with identical strength-of-schedule ratings (.492), thus forcing the coin flip that took place at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The coin had the logos of the Colts and the Vikings since they were the original owners of the choices. The Colts will now settle at No. 15.

The Eagles traded their own first-rounder (12th in 2017) to the Cleveland Browns last year as part of a deal to move up and draft North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz with the second overall pick.