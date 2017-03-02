GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lake of the Woods storms past Mustangs
BEMIDJI -- Behind a big second half from Marissa Johnson, Lake of the Woods had its way in the second half with the Kelliher/Northome girls basketball team on Thursday. Despite a neck-and-neck game at the break, the Bears ran away with a 51-33 win from the BSU Gymnasium in the first round of the Section 8A playoffs.
Both defenses were stout in the early goings, as each team tallied just two points in the first five and a half minutes. The trend continued throughout the half, resulting in a 15-12 halftime advantage for Lake of the Woods (13-11).
Johnson took off after the break, however, scoring in bunches as part of a 12-0 run for the Bears to start the second half. With a dozen points in a four-minute span, she helped Lake of the Woods run away from the Mustangs (14-13), going ahead 37-19.
Johnson’s efforts were more than enough for the Bears, as they coasted to the 51-33 win.
Johnson finished with a game-high 22. Kelliher/Northome received 12 from Laechen Wagner, but no other Mustang finished with more than six.Lake of the Woods 51, Kelliher/Northome 33LOW 15 36 -- 51KN 12 21 -- 33Kelliher/Northome: Wagner 12, Head 6, Heck 5, Rahler 5, Owen 3, Waldo 2.
Lake of the Woods: Johnson 22, Fraser 12, Sonstegard 11, Draper 3, Huffnagle 3.