GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lake of the Woods storms past Mustangs

Both defenses were stout in the early goings, as each team tallied just two points in the first five and a half minutes. The trend continued throughout the half, resulting in a 15-12 halftime advantage for Lake of the Woods (13-11).

Johnson took off after the break, however, scoring in bunches as part of a 12-0 run for the Bears to start the second half. With a dozen points in a four-minute span, she helped Lake of the Woods run away from the Mustangs (14-13), going ahead 37-19.

Johnson’s efforts were more than enough for the Bears, as they coasted to the 51-33 win.

Johnson finished with a game-high 22. Kelliher/Northome received 12 from Laechen Wagner, but no other Mustang finished with more than six.

LOW 15 36 -- 51KN 12 21 -- 33Kelliher/Northome: Wagner 12, Head 6, Heck 5, Rahler 5, Owen 3, Waldo 2.

Lake of the Woods: Johnson 22, Fraser 12, Sonstegard 11, Draper 3, Huffnagle 3.