“(Desjarlait) played phenomenal,” Red Lake head coach Randy Holthusen said. “She put us on her back and she hit some key threes. When Grace (White, Red Lake guard) is out of the game, we usually look to her to score some of our points. She did a pretty good job tonight in doing that.”

Red Lake had defeated Blackduck twice in the regular season, including a 93-19 win early in the year. Still, the Warriors (21-2) didn’t overlook the Drakes (9-19).

“We came in here and, even though we’ve beat them a couple times, that didn’t mean we were gonna let up on the gas pedal,” Holthusen said. “We knew coming in that they were gonna play us hard no matter what, and they did.”

It was the Warriors who took an early advantage. And, soon after, Desjarlait added to it with a crafty layup, putting Red Lake ahead 21-6 in the middle of a 7-0 run. Then, late in the half, Desjarlait corralled her own miss and put it back for two, propelling the Warriors to a 36-14 lead at the break.

Early after halftime, White picked up her fourth foul, which sent her to the bench -- but it was Desjarlait that again stepped up. A pair of her threes kept Red Lake’s sizeable advantage intact, canceling out a 9-2 run from the Drakes in their attempt to climb back within striking distance.

Blackduck got the score to 53-38 with eight minutes remaining, but White checked back in a minute later and aided the Warriors in keeping control.

Desjarlait’s three from the wing with 2:37 to play was the answer Red Lake needed after the Drakes got within 14, as it kept the score out of reach. White’s deep three at the buzzer was the icing on the cake.

Red Lake was paced by Desjarlait’s 26 and White’s 20, as well as 15 from Angel McClain.

Michaela Sparby’s 23 paced the Drakes while Zoey Mills added 14 in part to a 37-36 second half in favor of Blackduck.

“A win’s a win, no matter what… especially in a playoff atmosphere,” Holthusen said. “Hopefully we got the rust out of our system so we can go on Saturday and get another win.”

Red Lake will face off with Lake of the Woods at noon Saturday, March 4, in Thief River Falls with a spot in the section semifinals on the line.

RL 36 36 -- 72BHS 14 37 -- 51Red Lake: Desjarlait 26, White 20, McClain 15, Seki 6, Kingbird 5.Blackduck: M. Sparby 23, Mills 14, D. Palmer 4, Landis 3, Murray 3, McKeeman 2, A. Sparby 2.