WRESTLING: B/CL-B sends strong contingent to state

Janssen (26-12) will take on Jake Mortensen (10-12) of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in a 106-pound first round bout.

Frenzel, who is ranked No. 5 in the state with his 32-4 record, will meet Isaiah Gilbert (31-11) of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the opening round at 152 pounds.

Preston (26-9) is set to face Tyson Meyer (35-6) of Minnewaska in their 160-pound match.

Foster (28-11) is matched up with Colm Maines (29-7) of Trinity School at 170 pounds. Maines is ranked in the weight class.

Smid (28-10), ranked No. 8 in the state at 195 pounds, will face off with fellow ranked wrestler, No. 9 Dylan Gyberg (19-4) of Adrian in the first round.

Wilcowski (30-8) will meet No. 5-ranked Shawn Hillesheim (27-4) of St. James Area in the 220-pound tournament.

In the heavyweight division, a pair of ranked opponents will battle when No. 4 Johnson (31-4) takes on No. 9 Tony Malikowski (29-9) of Frazee.

The state individual wrestling tournament begins today at 9 a.m. and will run throughout the day and continue on Saturday, March 4.