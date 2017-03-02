Search
    WRESTLING: B/CL-B sends strong contingent to state

    By Austin Monteith Today at 11:03 p.m.

    Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena will have seven wrestlers in action at the Class A state individual wrestling tournament today in St. Paul.

    Seniors Mason Preston, David Foster and Johnathan Smid; juniors Chase Johnson and Hunter Wilcowski; sophomore Ian Frenzel and freshman Trevor Janssen will represent the Bears at the Xcel Energy Center.

    Janssen (26-12) will take on Jake Mortensen (10-12) of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in a 106-pound first round bout.

    Frenzel, who is ranked No. 5 in the state with his 32-4 record, will meet Isaiah Gilbert (31-11) of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the opening round at 152 pounds.

    Preston (26-9) is set to face Tyson Meyer (35-6) of Minnewaska in their 160-pound match.

    Foster (28-11) is matched up with Colm Maines (29-7) of Trinity School at 170 pounds. Maines is ranked in the weight class.

    Smid (28-10), ranked No. 8 in the state at 195 pounds, will face off with fellow ranked wrestler, No. 9 Dylan Gyberg (19-4) of Adrian in the first round.

    Wilcowski (30-8) will meet No. 5-ranked Shawn Hillesheim (27-4) of St. James Area in the 220-pound tournament.

    In the heavyweight division, a pair of ranked opponents will battle when No. 4 Johnson (31-4) takes on No. 9 Tony Malikowski (29-9) of Frazee.

    The state individual wrestling tournament begins today at 9 a.m. and will run throughout the day and continue on Saturday, March 4.

    Austin Monteith

    Austin Monteith is a sports reporter for the Bemidji Pioneer. He is an Illinois native and a Butler University graduate. Follow him on Twitter @amonteith92.

    amonteith@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9787
